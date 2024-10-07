West Coast Cure Initiates Voluntary Recall
Irvine, CA, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Cure is committed to maintaining high standards of quality and safety for its customers. To uphold its commitment to quality, it ensures that every product it sells has a passing compliance test conducted by a state-licensed laboratory.
The California cannabis regulatory authority has continued to reach out to WCC regarding products mentioned in a newspaper article over four months ago. These products are over a year old and are no longer on any shelves. All of these products have passing compliance tests.
Rather than continue to drag the matter out, West Coast Cure has decided to put it to rest and voluntarily recall all of the remaining products. WCC understands that there are self-interested people who may try to spin this decision in a negative light. But make no mistake: this decision is not an admission of any wrongdoing. West Coast Cure continues to dispute all allegations made by people who WCC believes are doing this for financial gain.
As the company has with every one of its past products, WCC will continue to require passing compliance tests from fully-licensed laboratories for every one of its products that is sold to consumers.
West Coast Cure remains dedicated to providing safe, quality products to our customers. WCC appreciates your understanding and continued support.
This voluntary recall only applies to the following UIDs, please check your product to see if it has the following UID numbers:
1A4060300009222000011148
1A4060300009222000010398
1A4060300009222000011120
1A4060300009222000011114
1A4060300036B66000008219
1A4060300009222000011141
1A4060300009222000011146
1A4060300009222000010377
1A4060300009222000011116
1A4060300036B66000008214
1A4060300009222000010399
1A4060300009222000011144
1A4060300009222000011103
1A4060300036B66000008212
1A4060300009222000009344
1A4060300009222000010348
1A4060300009222000005786
1A4060300009222000010607
1A4060300009222000011187
1A4060300009222000009942
If your product has one of these UID numbers, please bring it to the location you purchased it from so West Coast Cure may refund you and collect the products for destruction.
