Author D. M. Worley’s New Book, "The Red Mitten," is a Heartwarming Tale That Invites Readers Along on a Magical Journey to Help Bring the Spirit of Christmas to Life
Recent release “The Red Mitten” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author D. M. Worley is a charming story of a young boy who loses his cherished red mitten given to him by Santa Claus the previous year. As Timmy’s mitten embarks on a journey to return home, it encounters various characters and experiences that highlight the power of kindness and belief.
McKinney, TX, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D. M. Worley, who lives with his wife and daughter in McKinney, Texas, and holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, has completed his new book, “The Red Mitten”: an adorable story that invites readers to follow the captivating journey of a young boy’s favorite red mitten as it finds its way back home.
“Timmy is a sweet boy who has lost a valuable Christmas gift to him—his favorite red mitten that Santa gave him last year,” writes Worley. “But how does the mitten find its way back to Timmy?
“In this illustrated children’s book, we follow the heartwarming journey Timmy’s lost mitten takes before finding its way back onto its owner’s warm hand.
“Where does the mitten go? Who does the mitten inspire? Does the mitten get help from anyone special?
“Full of holiday kindness and warmth, this charming Christmas story will inspire readers of all ages that no lost possession is without hope if you believe and treat others with kindness.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, D. M. Worley’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they experience the warmth and joy of the holiday season and discover the true meaning of Christmas. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Worley’s tale to life, “The Red Mitten” is sure to become a beloved holiday classic, teaching that the spirit of Christmas is alive in the small acts of kindness that one extends to others.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Red Mitten" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Timmy is a sweet boy who has lost a valuable Christmas gift to him—his favorite red mitten that Santa gave him last year,” writes Worley. “But how does the mitten find its way back to Timmy?
“In this illustrated children’s book, we follow the heartwarming journey Timmy’s lost mitten takes before finding its way back onto its owner’s warm hand.
“Where does the mitten go? Who does the mitten inspire? Does the mitten get help from anyone special?
“Full of holiday kindness and warmth, this charming Christmas story will inspire readers of all ages that no lost possession is without hope if you believe and treat others with kindness.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, D. M. Worley’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they experience the warmth and joy of the holiday season and discover the true meaning of Christmas. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Worley’s tale to life, “The Red Mitten” is sure to become a beloved holiday classic, teaching that the spirit of Christmas is alive in the small acts of kindness that one extends to others.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Red Mitten" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories