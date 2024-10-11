Author D. M. Worley’s New Book, "The Red Mitten," is a Heartwarming Tale That Invites Readers Along on a Magical Journey to Help Bring the Spirit of Christmas to Life

Recent release “The Red Mitten” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author D. M. Worley is a charming story of a young boy who loses his cherished red mitten given to him by Santa Claus the previous year. As Timmy’s mitten embarks on a journey to return home, it encounters various characters and experiences that highlight the power of kindness and belief.