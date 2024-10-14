Author Arabella H. Weiss’s New Book, "Joyous Noelle," is a Poignant Novel That Follows One Young Woman’s Journey of Resilience and Self-Discovery in the Face of Adversity

Recent release “Joyous Noelle” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Arabella H. Weiss centers around Noelle, a determined young woman whose meticulously planned future is thrown into chaos when she unexpectedly finds herself unemployed just before the fall semester, forcing her to choose between sticking to her original goals and embracing the uncertainty of a new path.