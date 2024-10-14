Author Arabella H. Weiss’s New Book, "Joyous Noelle," is a Poignant Novel That Follows One Young Woman’s Journey of Resilience and Self-Discovery in the Face of Adversity
Recent release “Joyous Noelle” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Arabella H. Weiss centers around Noelle, a determined young woman whose meticulously planned future is thrown into chaos when she unexpectedly finds herself unemployed just before the fall semester, forcing her to choose between sticking to her original goals and embracing the uncertainty of a new path.
New York, NY, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Arabella H. Weiss, who has been creating characters and stories since childhood thanks to an overactive imagination, has completed her new book, “Joyous Noelle”: a compelling tale that follows Noelle, a perfectionist whose life takes an unexpected turn, putting her carefully constructed plans in jeopardy and forcing her to make an important decision that could alter the rest of her life’s trajectory.
“Noelle had always planned everything out perfectly,” writes Weiss. “She believed that working hard and sticking to her flawlessly planned-out goals would always lead to success. There was never any room to think outside the box or to deviate from her original set goals. Everything was going pretty well until she found herself unemployed just before the start of the fall semester. With only two semesters left until graduation, Noelle was now at risk of not completing her goals following her strictly allotted timeline. Through a combination of sheer determination and stubbornness, she refused to concede following through with her original plans. All the while, fate kept nudging her in a different direction. It seemed the harder she tried to make things work out the way she wanted, the more frustrated and hopeless she felt. She eventually found herself confronted with a decision to either continue on the easier and safer path or to take the road a little less traveled. However, with the way things were working out in her life, taking a step out of her comfort zone and stepping out in faith might be her best option.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Arabella H. Weiss’s enthralling tale is a powerful exploration of what it means to embrace change and find joy amidst life’s uncertainties. Expertly paced and character-driven, Noelle’s journey is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to consider that a new and unexpected path in life might just lead to the happiness they’ve been searching for.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Joyous Noelle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Noelle had always planned everything out perfectly,” writes Weiss. “She believed that working hard and sticking to her flawlessly planned-out goals would always lead to success. There was never any room to think outside the box or to deviate from her original set goals. Everything was going pretty well until she found herself unemployed just before the start of the fall semester. With only two semesters left until graduation, Noelle was now at risk of not completing her goals following her strictly allotted timeline. Through a combination of sheer determination and stubbornness, she refused to concede following through with her original plans. All the while, fate kept nudging her in a different direction. It seemed the harder she tried to make things work out the way she wanted, the more frustrated and hopeless she felt. She eventually found herself confronted with a decision to either continue on the easier and safer path or to take the road a little less traveled. However, with the way things were working out in her life, taking a step out of her comfort zone and stepping out in faith might be her best option.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Arabella H. Weiss’s enthralling tale is a powerful exploration of what it means to embrace change and find joy amidst life’s uncertainties. Expertly paced and character-driven, Noelle’s journey is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to consider that a new and unexpected path in life might just lead to the happiness they’ve been searching for.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Joyous Noelle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories