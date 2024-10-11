Roosevelt Broussard’s Newly Released "Psalms of a Holy Ghost Poet" is a Powerful and Reflective Spiritual Journey
“Psalms of a Holy Ghost Poet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roosevelt Broussard is a profound collection of poetry, songs, and spoken word that delves into themes of faith, redemption, and the spiritual struggles faced in modern society.
Houston, TX, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Psalms of a Holy Ghost Poet,” a compelling collection of spiritual writings that explore the challenges of maintaining faith in a troubled world, is the creation of published author, Roosevelt Broussard.
Broussard shares, “'Psalms of a Holy Ghost Poet' is a compilation of songs, poetry, and spoken word written from the poetic soul of the author who is trying to understand the world we live in while struggling to walk the narrow road in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation. This book contains his unique view on different issues as he perceives them through the lens of the Word and Spirit of God.
“Lyrics to his testimonial song 'Project Child' speak to the struggles of a child growing up in poverty, the road that led to him being incarcerated on numerous occasions, and his coming to the understanding that Jesus is his only hope.
“The words to his poem 'Society’s Whore' cause one to evaluate how the church is off mission, sacrificing the moral standards of God for the sake of worldly culture and attendance. Forgive us, God!
“'The Problem Is…' a spoken word that addresses the issue of men being out of spiritual alignment with God and the effects it is having on our families. These and more encapsulate the spiritual journey you are about to undertake as you delve into this once-in-a-lifetime book!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roosevelt Broussard’s new book offers a stirring and heartfelt exploration of spiritual truths, challenging readers to reflect deeply on their own faith journeys.
Consumers can purchase “Psalms of a Holy Ghost Poet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Psalms of a Holy Ghost Poet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Broussard shares, “'Psalms of a Holy Ghost Poet' is a compilation of songs, poetry, and spoken word written from the poetic soul of the author who is trying to understand the world we live in while struggling to walk the narrow road in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation. This book contains his unique view on different issues as he perceives them through the lens of the Word and Spirit of God.
“Lyrics to his testimonial song 'Project Child' speak to the struggles of a child growing up in poverty, the road that led to him being incarcerated on numerous occasions, and his coming to the understanding that Jesus is his only hope.
“The words to his poem 'Society’s Whore' cause one to evaluate how the church is off mission, sacrificing the moral standards of God for the sake of worldly culture and attendance. Forgive us, God!
“'The Problem Is…' a spoken word that addresses the issue of men being out of spiritual alignment with God and the effects it is having on our families. These and more encapsulate the spiritual journey you are about to undertake as you delve into this once-in-a-lifetime book!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roosevelt Broussard’s new book offers a stirring and heartfelt exploration of spiritual truths, challenging readers to reflect deeply on their own faith journeys.
Consumers can purchase “Psalms of a Holy Ghost Poet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Psalms of a Holy Ghost Poet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories