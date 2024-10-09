Nikki Robbs’s Newly Released "The Anointed Arrow" is an Empowering and Inspirational Guide for Believers Seeking to Unlock Their Kingdom Potential
“The Anointed Arrow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nikki Robbs is a powerful exploration of spiritual growth and kingdom principles, encouraging readers to embrace their God-given purpose and fight against the darkness in the world with divine strength.
Soddy-Daisy, TN, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "The Anointed Arrow": An Uplifting and Spiritually Enriching Guide. "The Anointed Arrow" is crafted by Nikki Robbs, a published author and a retired Division 1 athlete. She holds certifications as a personal trainer, softball instructor, Christian life coach, and nutrition specialist. With a master's degree in curriculum and instruction, she applies her knowledge while teaching sixth-grade English Language Arts.
Nikki finds her joy in the Lord and in the many blessings He has bestowed upon her. She is happily married to her beloved husband, Ben Robbs, and is the proud mother of two wonderful children, Kailani (10) and Emmett (9).
Nikki's mission is to spread the Gospel in all her endeavors, particularly by ministering to every one especially student-athletes through her business, NRFit, PLLC. Grateful for the immeasurable blessings from God, she is dedicated to serving the kingdom of God with all her heart.
Robbs shares, “Empowered, encouraged, and inspired is the outcome I pray you experience through the completion of this book.
“It is time that you acknowledge who you truly are as a child of God. You are so much more than just a believer. God’s truth is what we need to stand strong on as we activate the warrior within our hearts. You are anointed, but it does not show out until you initiate the action steps needed to access the kingdom gifts provided for you.
“As believers, we need to unlock the kingdom power God has offered us through the ultimate sacrificial blood of his beloved son, Jesus Christ. As you journey through your reading, you will adventure through kingdom principles God has placed in my heart to share with all of you. I pray this information will captivate your heart and guide you to align your actions to help pursue gigantic visions. Not only are you a kingdom warrior for God but you are also his kingdom weapon fighting the unseen darkness in this world.
“The priority of God’s principles needs to be implemented daily. The message and stories utilized throughout this book will give you insights on how to power through hard situations and keep God at the forefront of any obstacle you face. Your purpose will come alive as you journey on, bringing your vision to light. The comprehension of living for a higher purpose in every little detail of your life will direct your steps forward, one in front of the other. You will be encouraged, by the epiphany, in realizing you are God’s anointed arrow.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nikki Robbs’s new book is a compelling call to action for believers to embrace their spiritual identity and fulfill their God-given purpose with unwavering faith and determination.
Consumers can purchase “The Anointed Arrow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Anointed Arrow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
