Kenneth M. Donaldson, M.Ed, Th.M.’s Newly Released “The Cancer Free Church” is a Compelling Exploration of Healing and Renewal Within the Body of Christ
“The Cancer Free Church: Identifying, Diagnosing, and Treating Destructive Attacks Against the Body of Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth M. Donaldson, M.Ed, Th.M. offers a thought-provoking look at addressing and overcoming spiritual sickness in churches, with a focus on leadership, perseverance, and transformation.
Youngstown, OH, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Cancer Free Church: Identifying, Diagnosing, and Treating Destructive Attacks Against the Body of Christ”: a powerful and insightful guide for church leaders, pastors, and anyone seeking to cultivate a spiritually healthy congregation. “The Cancer Free Church: Identifying, Diagnosing, and Treating Destructive Attacks Against the Body of Christ” is the creation of published author, Kenneth M. Donaldson, M.Ed, Th.M., a dedicated husband and father who obtained his B.S. in Psychology from Middle Tennessee State University while playing football there from 1986-1990. Later, he went on to obtain his master's in education (M. Ed) with the hopes of becoming a college professor of education. While in the Ph.D program, Kenneth decided to go to seminary at Dallas Theological Seminary (D.T.S.) to prepare for ministry. At that time, pastoral ministry was not the goal, but God had other plans for Kenneth. While completing his degree at D.T.S., Kenneth interned with Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship where the lead pastor is Dr. Tony Evans. At Oak Cliff, Kenneth was one of the youth teachers. The time there at Oak Cliff, exposed Kenneth to what a healthy church looks like. In 2003, Kenneth obtained his Master of Theology from D.T.S. with an emphasis on urban ministry. From there, Kenneth went on to serve at First Baptist Church in McKinney, Texas, as the teaching pastor for approximately two years under the leadership of pastor Jeff Warren.
Donaldson shares, “While preparing for ministry, it never occurred to me that I would one day become the pastor of a church that was sick with cancer. The worst part about being sick is not knowing you are sick until the sickness is terminal. The Cancer-Free Church is a real-life success story of a church going from the diagnosis of cancer to complete remission. The Cancer-Free Church appeals to leaders of all kinds who have a desire to be a part of a healthy organization. The real-life story of a pastor’s call and commitment to go through the process of surgery and rehabilitation to get to a place of spiritual health will inspire pastors, coaches, leaders in organizations, seminary students, and even athletes to be patient during the difficult times and watch God fight off the cancer that kills the body. This book’s aim is to encourage the leaders who are on the verge of quitting and help them see that the pain that they are now enduring is pale in comparison to the beauty to be revealed through the pain. It is my aim to convince you that you will ring the bell of completion of chemotherapy with the hopes that you will hear the words, 'You no longer have cancer.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth M. Donaldson, M.Ed, Th.M.’s new book offers a roadmap for identifying spiritual illness within the church, guiding it to health and renewal.
