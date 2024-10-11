Sarrah Weaver’s Newly Released "In Her Soul" is a Captivating Dystopian Tale of Self-Discovery and Rebellion
“In Her Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarrah Weaver is a compelling exploration of individuality, emotional struggle, and breaking free from a world governed by strict conformity and control.
Delta, CO, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “In Her Soul”: a thought-provoking journey into a dystopian future where conformity is mandatory, and individuality is suppressed. “In Her Soul” is the creation of published author, Sarrah Weaver.
Weaver shares, “Decree #1: Emotion Is Weakness.
Decree #2: Error Is Unacceptable.
Decree #3: Opinion Is Deadly.
“Her name is H8626-E. On the outside, she lives the normal life of any functioning robot. But on the inside? Well, that’s a completely different story. She is a master of hiding, a master of masks. She masks her inability to follow the Three Decrees. She masks her faulty programming from all the other robots. She hides her emotions, errors, and opinions from the Authority. And most of all, though she doesn’t know it, she is hidden from herself.
“But more difficult than any of the plethora of masks she maintains is that she is completely and utterly alone. The ancient humans, long extinct, never had to be alone, but H8626-E did not have that luxury. She was burdened by the unbearable weight of isolation and conformity. She was trapped within herself forever, in a constant state of hiding. Until one day, she meets someone. Someone who will change the trajectory of her life forever. Someone who gives her something more real than anything she has ever known. Someone who causes her to question everything she thought she knew about the world she lives in. And someone who knows her true name.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarrah Weaver’s new book is a thrilling exploration of a dystopian society where one robot dares to defy the rules and discover the truth of her identity and the nature of the world around her.
Consumers can purchase “In Her Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In Her Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
