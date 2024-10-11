Joyce Nichols’s Newly Released "Be Deceived No More by I Love You’s" is a Candid and Insightful Guide to Recognizing Emotional Manipulation
“Be Deceived No More by I love You’s” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Nichols is a deeply reflective book that addresses the emotional struggles of loneliness, the vulnerability to manipulation, and the importance of self-awareness in relationships.
New York, NY, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Be Deceived No More by I love You’s,” a revealing exploration of the emotional pitfalls that can come with loneliness and vulnerability, especially in later years, is the creation of published author, Joyce Nichols.
Nichols shares, “You may have set yourself up for a comfortable retirement years before you needed to think about this but didn’t realize the loneliness problem you would face. You drink your coffee in the morning, which is not that bad of a life, but when the day is coming to a close, you realize that you have no one to talk to. Your only companion is the TV. You don’t know what day of the week it is. Your kids are all grown and have their own lives, and although they will always be there for you, it is just not the same. Helpful and grateful, but not the same.
“I was exercising my Christian faith, believing without seeing. That is scripture, and it is hard to do. For the normal person, it’s like being blindfolded, and a stranger is telling you where to go, to step up, to duck your head, and to turn here. But my loneliness has been my only companion for years, and when someone shows an interest in me and has come into my life with a buoy, I latch on. Even if it costs me some money.
“But then, when the money is running low and is getting uncomfortable, I am shaking myself to wake up and stop. Stop all this and realize that something is wrong. It feels as though there is a crack in my piggy bank that is slowly leaking money.
“Let me show you what I have learned, and in some way, this might steer you away from the edge of the cliff and get you to see that you are most likely getting scammed by I love you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Nichols’s new book provides a compassionate and insightful guide to avoiding emotional scams and rediscovering self-worth through faith and discernment.
Consumers can purchase “Be Deceived No More by I love You’s” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Be Deceived No More by I love You’s,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
