Lauren Linamen’s Newly Released "All for You, Jesus" is a Vibrant and Uplifting Children’s Book
“All For You, Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lauren Linamen is a delightful and interactive children’s book that teaches young readers to worship God using every part of their body, combining vibrant illustrations with meaningful Bible verses and prayers.
Deep Gap, NC, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “All For You, Jesus”: a vibrant and engaging children’s book that inspires young readers to worship God with every part of their being. “All For You, Jesus” is the creation of published author, Lauren Linamen, a singer/songwriter who was born and raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. She is a wife and mother of three children. She is very passionate about equipping her children to use the Word of God, trust in His promises, and know their identity in Christ at a young age. She prays that God’s Word will come alive in the hearts of many children through her books and songs.
Linamen shares, “All For You, Jesus teaches children to worship God using every part of their body. Even at a young age, we have a purpose to glorify the Lord! The whole family will enjoy this fun-filled, interactive picture book.
“Inside you will find:
· Vibrant illustrations with creative scenes
· Bible memory verses
· Rhyming prayers thanking God for how He made us”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauren Linamen’s new book provides a wonderful resource for parents and children to explore faith together. The engaging illustrations and interactive elements make learning about worship and God's Word a joyous experience for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “All For You, Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All For You, Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Linamen shares, “All For You, Jesus teaches children to worship God using every part of their body. Even at a young age, we have a purpose to glorify the Lord! The whole family will enjoy this fun-filled, interactive picture book.
“Inside you will find:
· Vibrant illustrations with creative scenes
· Bible memory verses
· Rhyming prayers thanking God for how He made us”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauren Linamen’s new book provides a wonderful resource for parents and children to explore faith together. The engaging illustrations and interactive elements make learning about worship and God's Word a joyous experience for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “All For You, Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All For You, Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories