Dr. Janice L. Winters’s Newly Released "The Life and Legacy of Rev. Dr. Ronald Winters" is an Inspiring Tribute to a Life of Faith and Service

“The Life and Legacy of Rev. Dr. Ronald Winters: An Amazing Journey of a Baptist Pastor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Janice L. Winters is an insightful exploration of the impactful life of Rev. Dr. Ronald Winters, chronicling his unwavering dedication to ministry, family, and community.