Hubert Twiddle’s Newly Released "In Heaven’s Garden" is a Fantastical Journey Through Love, Loss, and Divine Conflict
“In Heaven’s Garden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hubert Twiddle is a compelling fantasy that explores celestial love, betrayal, and an epic battle between good and evil in the heavens, centering on the complex relationship between Jiva and Lucifer.
New York, NY, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “In Heaven’s Garden”: a captivating fantasy tale set in a young Heaven, where love and conflict between divine beings shape the course of events. “In Heaven’s Garden” is the creation of published author, Hubert Twiddle.
Twiddle shares, “A fantasy tale in a young Heaven where Jiva and Lucifer are madly in love and live with their three little angels—Beelzebub, Gabriel, and Oshun.
Lucifer, their mother, becomes bored with Heaven and wants more.
“Jiva, their father, doesn’t understand.
“Through playful gardens and dark deeds, a host of angels and gods are forced to choose sides.
“Good fun awaits in the ponderings of interpretation…before Jiva is forced to cast Lucifer out of Heaven!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hubert Twiddle’s new book offers layered nuance with a unique and imaginative take on the age-old battle between good and evil, portraying love, conflict, and redemption through the lens of myth and fantasy.
Consumers can purchase “In Heaven’s Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In Heaven’s Garden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
