Dr. Roger Duncan Sr.’s Newly Released "Mind-Power Hour Part 1" is an Empowering and Transformative Guide to Self-Discovery and Mental Mastery
“Mind-Power Hour Part 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Roger Duncan Sr. is a thought-provoking exploration of the power of the mind, focusing on self-discovery, mental training, and achieving personal success through disciplined thinking. The book emphasizes the importance of a trained mind in overcoming life's challenges.
New York, NY, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mind-Power Hour Part 1”: an insightful and motivational guide that encourages readers to harness the power of their minds to achieve personal success and well-being. “Mind-Power Hour Part 1” is the creation of published author, Dr. Roger Duncan Sr., who was born in Philadelphia, PA, he married at the age of eighteen and joined the Marine Corps. He really enjoyed traveling to different places around the world on Navy ships. He settled down in Santa Monica, California, when he got out. He then enrolled at UCLA, where he earned his master’s degree in chemistry. Roger very soon after found his forever job with Lockheed Martin, putting his degree to good use by chemically treating the wings of pa1ssenger aircraft. He enrolled in the University of Los Angeles Metaphysics and graduated on March 21, 1978, setting him on his journey to write this book. Roger’s spirit left his body on September 15, 2021; he will be missed.
Duncan shares, “This book has been my father’s passion project and has taken him more than twenty-five years to complete. My father’s dream for all humanity (every living and breathing human being) has been for people to understand universal principles pertaining to self, health, and well-being. Enough! Stop being a human wanting! The Mind-Power Hour was written to empower those who truly desire to be enlightened about self.
“Who are you? This book is a journey into self-discovery! Human beings have all the fun. What have you been training for? Let’s tap into your personal, special, and unique spirit self: the mind! We have all heard at one time or another that the mind is a terrible thing to waste. I agree. Worse than that is that the mind that is not trained is a terrible hand to bet on for everything that is important in one’s life. So let’s train. Your power, everyone’s superpower, is one’s mind, thought processes. Thinking, thinking, thinking—simple as that, that’s all we do.
“Train your brain to believe and achieve any and all things you think about. Battles are won and lost first in the seclusion and privacy of our own minds. I guarantee more wins once you decide it’s a good idea to have a sharp, trained mind. Boxers don’t just jump in the ring and start fighting; they train, train, train, and train some more. I would say the game of life is worth winning. So let’s plan the work and work the plan. Success awaits you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Roger Duncan Sr.’s new book offers a powerful framework for personal growth and unlocking the potential of the mind.
Consumers can purchase “Mind-Power Hour Part 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mind-Power Hour Part 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
