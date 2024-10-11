Dr. Roger Duncan Sr.’s Newly Released "Mind-Power Hour Part 1" is an Empowering and Transformative Guide to Self-Discovery and Mental Mastery

“Mind-Power Hour Part 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Roger Duncan Sr. is a thought-provoking exploration of the power of the mind, focusing on self-discovery, mental training, and achieving personal success through disciplined thinking. The book emphasizes the importance of a trained mind in overcoming life's challenges.