Marian White-Hood’s Newly Released "Leadership, My Way!: Coming Full Circle" is an Empowering and Insightful Leadership Guide
“Leadership, My Way!: Coming Full Circle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marian White-Hood is a reflective and inspiring exploration of personal leadership, offering valuable insights into navigating the challenges and rewards of guiding others in educational and professional settings.
Washington, DC, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Leadership, My Way!: Coming Full Circle”: an empowering and thought-provoking book that captures the essence of Marian White-Hood’s journey as a leader in the educational field. “Leadership, My Way!: Coming Full Circle” is the creation of published author, Marian White-Hood. Dr. Marian White-Hood has trained, mentored, and coached over thirty teachers who have become principals and administrators in the metropolitan area. Likewise, she has trained principals for the Department of Defense in Germany.
White-Hood shares, “Written by a compassionate and spiritual woman, Leadership, My Way: Coming Full Circle is Dr. Marian White-Hood’s thoughtful and compelling journal of her life journey through a rigorous, ever-changing, yet rewarding educational territory. Her travels uncover deep questions, concerns, and conflicts that become the leader’s compass. While she is still leading, find out her why, her how, and her win.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marian White-Hood’s new book provides readers with a unique perspective on leadership, combining personal experiences with practical guidance to help others develop their own leadership style and approach.
Consumers can purchase “Leadership, My Way!: Coming Full Circle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Leadership, My Way!: Coming Full Circle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
