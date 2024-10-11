Robert W Ingwalson Jr.’s New Book, "Another Moth Drawn In," is a Novel That Centers Around Sgt. Carl Larsson and His Life’s Fascinating Journey
Sun City Center, FL, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert W Ingwalson Jr., a retired Air Force Officer, an electrical engineering graduate from Arizona State University, a Christian, an avid family man, outdoor enthusiast, and a former cyber security manager, has completed his most recent book, “Another Moth Drawn In”: a riveting novel that takes readers on a captivating journey through the wilds of Northern Minnesota to discover the tumultuous past of Sgt. Carl Larsson, who must embark on a harrowing adventure that tests his strength, love and faith.
“While on a Northern Minnesota Boundary Water’s canoe trip, a father and son found something that was left by Sgt. Carl Larsson eight months earlier,” writes Ingwalson Jr. “Why was it there? Under what circumstance was it left? The answers to those mysteries take the reader back fourteen months to the time of Carl Larsson’s and Anna ‘Loakie’s’ wedding and honeymoon. From that point forward, Carl’s life is a roller-coaster ride that includes love, rescue, death, sorrow, friendships, good fortune, and a promise that can’t be broken.
“During this time, Carl was wanted by unscrupulous characters from St. Paul that were out to kill him and steal what was his. He must also deal with his own inner demons and make a choice of life or death. His journey took him from Duluth to Minneapolis and back with friendships, malice, and lawyers. Through his perseverance, he found his destiny deep in the Minnesota North Country after his struggle for survival in freezing cold, wind, and snow. The conditions inflicted an unbearable toll on his body while he battled wolves, pondered a mysterious presence, and discussed his way forward with God as Carl fulfilled his promise.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert W Ingwalson Jr.’s book is not just a tale of survival; it’s a profound exploration of resilience and unwavering faith in the face of adversity and struggle. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Another Moth Drawn In” is the perfect novel for those seeking a gripping story filled with adventure, emotion, self-discovery, and the ultimate path to redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Another Moth Drawn In” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
