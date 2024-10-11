Crystal A. Hernandez’s New Book, "Mysterium at Bled Island," Follows Fourteen-Year-Old Emery as She Embarks on a Journey of Self-Discovery and Mystery
Donna, TX, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Crystal A. Hernandez, who has been blessed with an overactive imagination and a collection of peculiar dreams over the years, has completed her most recent book, “Mysterium at Bled Island”: a gripping and captivating story that invites readers into a world of mystery and adventure through the eyes of fourteen-year-old Emery, who finds herself at the heart of an enigmatic quest at her new boarding school.
“After fourteen-year-old Emery experiences a traumatizing encounter back at her home in Berlin, Germany, she is sent to a school at a different country in a Slovenian island to help with coping,” writes Hernandez. “Soon after her arrival at Jesuit Preparatory for Girls, Emery realizes the school grounds are teaching her more than academics. Something or someone is subtly reaching out to her in unusual ways. But what is it they want? Emery, together with Hannah, a curious schoolmate, plans out and then goes on a tumultuous quest one Saturday morning, in search for answers but at every turn only finding more questions.”
Published by Fulton Books, Crystal A. Hernandez’s book is a mesmerizing blend of suspense and self-discovery, highlighting themes of courage, friendship, and the search for meaning in a world where every shadow hides a secret, and every discovery reveals a new layer of complexity. With its engaging plot and cast of complex characters, “Mysterium at Bled Island” is set to captivate young readers and fans of mystery alike, offering an unforgettable journey filled with twists and turns that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Mysterium at Bled Island” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
