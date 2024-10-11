Lu G. Palmerio’s New Book, "Mystic Bonds," Delves Into the Complicated World of Love and Magic to Explore Relationships, Breakups, and the Supernatural
New York, NY, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lu G. Palmerio, a loving mother and wife who currently resides in Maryland and is pursuing a doctorate degree, has completed her most recent book, “Mystic Bonds”: a unique novel that takes readers on a captivating journey through the tumultuous dating life of Hannah, a mage in Philadelphia, who must navigate a world of magic and heartache while attempting to understand her new relationship and its mysterious ties to history.
“Navigating the dating waters is complicated under the best of circumstances. After all, not every relationship is meant to last a lifetime, which means splitting up is in the cards, and getting over a breakup can be complicated for anyone,” writes Palmerio. “Avoiding hurt feelings. Separating your stuff. Trying to avoid the other one at all costs?
“For Hannah, a mage living in Philadelphia, she is facing the challenge of having a gaslighting human ex-girlfriend, Stacy, while falling for Aaron, an immortal man. With help from her family, both in the city and across the country, Hannah works to get over the complicated relationship and complex breakup with her ex.
“Meanwhile, Stacy is struggling to come to terms with the breakup, the first time someone dumped her before she could dump them. When attempting to make sense of her newly single situation, Stacy gets carried away down the rabbit hole of conspiracies. Hannah, on the other hand, is moving on and at quite the pace, when she falls for Aaron faster than she thinks she should. Hannah’s parents and an ancient library in Morocco may hold some details on the new relationship, at least for this supernatural couple. And what does any of this have to do with the Great Chicago Fire?”
Published by Fulton Books, Lu G. Palmerio’s debut novel is a captivating exploration of the challenges that come with love and the importance of personal growth, highlighting the relatable struggles of her characters amidst the fantastical elements. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Mystic Bonds” offers an enchanting journey that reveals the complexities of love, the weight of the past, and the hope that comes with moving forward.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Mystic Bonds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Navigating the dating waters is complicated under the best of circumstances. After all, not every relationship is meant to last a lifetime, which means splitting up is in the cards, and getting over a breakup can be complicated for anyone,” writes Palmerio. “Avoiding hurt feelings. Separating your stuff. Trying to avoid the other one at all costs?
“For Hannah, a mage living in Philadelphia, she is facing the challenge of having a gaslighting human ex-girlfriend, Stacy, while falling for Aaron, an immortal man. With help from her family, both in the city and across the country, Hannah works to get over the complicated relationship and complex breakup with her ex.
“Meanwhile, Stacy is struggling to come to terms with the breakup, the first time someone dumped her before she could dump them. When attempting to make sense of her newly single situation, Stacy gets carried away down the rabbit hole of conspiracies. Hannah, on the other hand, is moving on and at quite the pace, when she falls for Aaron faster than she thinks she should. Hannah’s parents and an ancient library in Morocco may hold some details on the new relationship, at least for this supernatural couple. And what does any of this have to do with the Great Chicago Fire?”
Published by Fulton Books, Lu G. Palmerio’s debut novel is a captivating exploration of the challenges that come with love and the importance of personal growth, highlighting the relatable struggles of her characters amidst the fantastical elements. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Mystic Bonds” offers an enchanting journey that reveals the complexities of love, the weight of the past, and the hope that comes with moving forward.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Mystic Bonds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories