Willy Vil’s New Book, "Life Goes Both Ways," is a Poignant and Heartfelt Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Inspirational Journey of Triumph Over Adversity
Goshen, NY, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Willy Vil, a loving husband of over two decades and father of three sons, as well as a successful entrepreneur with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management from Purdue University Global, has completed his most recent book, “Life Goes Both Ways”: a compelling account that documents the author’s remarkable journey to a successful graduate and family man, offering readers an inspiring narrative about resilience, commitment, and the profound influence of mentors.
In “Life Goes Both Ways,” Vil recounts his experiences as a twenty-year-old who moved to the USA alone after finishing high school abroad. Faced with the challenges of a new country, a speech impediment, and unfulfilled promises to his family, Vil’s early days were marked by struggle and disappointment. His initial belief that success would come easily was quickly met with the harsh realities of starting over in a foreign land.
“At first, the future didn’t appear very good for (me) in this country,” writes Vil. “With hard work, commitment, and the support of a few good people, (I) managed to adjust certain things and, at last, create an exorbitant life for (myself). Things were challenging at the beginning, but (I) turned a bunch of negative stuff into positive ones.
“Nevertheless, I think that we need good tutors to teach us about the facts of life. In that case, our parents are the ideal ones. After all, I believe very strongly that we should listen to our mom and dad more often because their words contain valuable lessons to teach us.”
Published by Fulton Books, Willy Vil’s book illustrates how the author transformed a series of challenges into a story of achievement, and highlights how, despite life’s difficulties and unpredictability, success can be achieved with the right amount of perseverance and support from others. Deeply personal and candid, Vil shares “Life Goes Both Ways” in the hope of inspiring others who find themselves facing similar struggles, encouraging readers to forge ahead despite whatever obstacles life may present so that they too may achieve their ultimate goals.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Life Goes Both Ways” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
