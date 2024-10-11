Deborah Sullivan’s New Book, "Yes, I Can!" is an Inspiring Tale of One Girl’s Journey to Show That Size Doesn’t Determine One’s Capacity to Achieve Great Things
Sound Beach, NY, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Deborah Sullivan, a loving wife and mother as well as a retired elementary education teacher who taught sixth grade and kindergarten for thirty-two years, has completed her most recent book, “Yes, I Can!”: a heartwarming story of a young girl who, despite being small for her age, rises to the challenge of proving her abilities.
“This story is about a young girl who is small for her age,” writes Sullivan. “Everyone treats her like she is much younger, until she comes up with a plan to prove she can do a lot of things even though she is small.”
Published by Fulton Books, Deborah Sullivan’s book is both engaging and relatable, promising to encourage children to never give up in overcoming life’s obstacles and embrace their strengths, no matter how they may be perceived by others. With colorful artwork and a heartwarming message, “Yes, I Can!” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, offering both a delightful story and a meaningful lesson in believing in one’s self.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Yes, I Can!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This story is about a young girl who is small for her age,” writes Sullivan. “Everyone treats her like she is much younger, until she comes up with a plan to prove she can do a lot of things even though she is small.”
Published by Fulton Books, Deborah Sullivan’s book is both engaging and relatable, promising to encourage children to never give up in overcoming life’s obstacles and embrace their strengths, no matter how they may be perceived by others. With colorful artwork and a heartwarming message, “Yes, I Can!” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, offering both a delightful story and a meaningful lesson in believing in one’s self.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Yes, I Can!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories