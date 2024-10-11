Kynzee Vaughn’s New Book, "Stop, Shut Down, Restart," is a Poignant Memoir That Shares the Author’s Inspiring and Deeply Personal Journey Through Holistic Healing
New York, NY, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kynzee Vaughn has completed her most recent book, “Stop, Shut Down, Restart”: a deeply personal and insightful work that guides readers through a journey of self-discovery and healing, exploring how to restore balance to a life overwhelmed by stress and uncertainty.
In “Stop, Shut Down, Restart,” Kynzee shares her personal journey of dealing with nervous system issues that started during the pandemic for unexplained reasons. After giving up everything she had worked on her entire life, she embarked on a path of self-discovery that led her to study the science of the nervous system and seek holistic ways of healing.
“Something from the time of the pandemic had changed my system and triggered health pitfalls that I had not dealt with prior, causing cardiovascular issues, migraines, anxiety, insomnia, and more,” writes Kynzee. “So I went on this mission through my mind, explored my past, and learned and tested many different types of medicinal practices on myself that I found in my studies with the intent of fixing my system.
“At the end of my journey, it became very clear that I needed to make an environmental change to finally be my true, healthy, and happy self again. I found many protocols and routines from other types of medicine that helped me drastically that I wanted to share with others who may be experiencing similar issues related to the nervous system. I didn’t want to be dependent on pharma drugs to make it through my days anymore and stay healthy. My goal was to holistically fix my system and rebuild some inner connections that somehow broke along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kynzee Vaughn’s book explores the different cultures, routines, and medicinal practices that helped the author find balance in life again while confronting difficult truths about her past. Enlightening and deeply personal, “Stop, Shut Down, Restart” will help to inspire readers on how one can overcome adversity and find happiness and health again by purposefully becoming in tune with oneself and by listening to the signs of the universe around them.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Stop, Shut Down, Restart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
