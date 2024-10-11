Tony Glez’s New Book, “A Love Like Ours Is Touching My Heart,” is a Thrilling Love Story That Follows a Young Woman’s New Beginning After Inheriting Her Father’s Bar
New York, NY, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tony Glez, who aims to ignite flames of passion in his readers through captivating tales of contemporary relationships, has completed his most recent book, “A Love Like Ours Is Touching My Heart”: a gripping romance that follows a young woman who unexpectedly relocates to New York after inheriting a bar from her estranged father and finds a charming musician who convinces her not to abandon this chance at a fresh start.
“A new beginning, a chance encounter, and the decision of a lifetime,” writes Glez. “It’s safe to say that Abigail never imagined moving from a quiet town. She wasn’t a New Yorker for goodness’ sake! What would make her even consider moving?
“Yet that’s exactly what Abigail found herself doing when her estranged father passed away, bequeathing her a bar she never wanted. Abigail is 100 percent committed to selling the bar (even for parts!) to the highest bidder—anything to get it off her hands as soon as possible! But might that commitment waiver?
“After all, the bar may not be enough to convince Abigail to stay in this sleepy town, but perhaps a handsome, brooding musician might just do the trick.
“Join Abigail as she stumbles into a completely alien world, battling obstacles, twists, and turns along the way, trying not to get caught up in a sweeping, unexpected romance.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tony Glez’s book is a compelling novel that deftly weaves romance and personal growth into a tale of new beginnings and heartwarming connections. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Love Like Ours Is Touching My Heart” promises to take readers on an emotional journey as Abigail contends with her own desires and the evolving possibilities of love, offering a perfect blend of romance and personal discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Love Like Ours Is Touching My Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories