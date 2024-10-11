Author Uncle Red’s New Book, "Bobby Learns How to Fish," is a Cheerful Children’s Story That Follows a Young Boy Learning How to Fish
Recent release “Bobby Learns How to Fish” from Newman Springs Publishing author Uncle Red is a light and happy children’s book that takes young readers and listeners on a journey with a young boy named Bobby as he discovers the joy of fishing.
New York, NY, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Uncle Red has completed his new book, “Bobby Learns How to Fish”: a fun-filled children’s story that shares everything Bobby learns about fishing, from choosing the right bait to casting his line.
Author Uncle Red is a Southern boy who grew up playing in the woods and waters of Florida. Now he is writing about the adventures and dreams he had as a boy. This book came from one of those dreams.
Uncle Red writes, “Bobby C. was raised in the big city. When school ended for the year, his dad moved the whole family to the country. Everyone seemed to take to it well, but Bobby hadn’t met any friends, and the local baseball teams had already been picked.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Uncle Red’s charming tale inspires young readers and listeners to learn about fishing just like Bobby.
Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase “Bobby Learns How to Fish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
