Author Nikki Cestaro’s New Book, "Super Hairo," is a Candid and Entertaining Collection of Stories Sharing the Author’s Experiences While Working in the Salon Industry
Recent release “Super Hairo” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nikki Cestaro offers an insider’s view into the world of hair salons. With thirty-five years of experience, Cestaro shares her journey from shampoo assistant to salon owner, revealing the highs and lows of salon life through humorous and heartfelt anecdotes.
Dix Hills, NY, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nikki Cestaro, who has owned her salon Karma Beauty Studio in Merrick, New York for eighteen years, has completed her new book, “Super Hairo”: an engaging and insightful memoir that takes readers on a journey through the evolving world of hair salons, offering a unique perspective on the trials, triumphs, and transformations experienced behind the chair.
Author Nikki Cestaro began working in a hair salon at the age of fifteen solely because she didn’t play a sport after school and needed something to keep her busy. Quickly realizing her path in the beauty business had begun, she worked her way from shampoo assistant to head salon stylist to salon owner in her thirty-five years in the industry. Nikki has gained success at all levels and having experienced the ups and downs of salon life, decided it was time to use her childhood love of writing to give others insight into a life behind the chair.
“I’ve spent the last thirty-five years of my life up to my elbows in hair,” writes Nikki. “From shampoo assistant to top stylist to owner of a hair salon for eighteen years, I’ve seen this shaggy world evolve from simple beauty parlors to extravagant hair boutiques. From dysfunctional workplaces and nutty clients to the joys and sorrows of salon ownership, I feel it’s finally time to lather up all the dirty details of what life is like behind the chair.
“This is a life journal of my experience in the hair industry, a compilation of stories and situations that I’ve experienced from years behind the chair and a road map on how to get through it to succeed.
“All the good, the bad, and the hairy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nikki Cestaro’s riveting tale is a comprehensive guide for anyone interested in the beauty industry, providing valuable insights and practical advice on navigating the ups and downs of salon life. Deeply personal and compelling, “Super Hairo” aims to provide readers with a fresh perspective on the beauty industry and a greater appreciation for the dedicated professionals who make it shine with this authentic and entertaining read.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Super Hairo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
