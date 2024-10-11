Author Nikki Cestaro’s New Book, "Super Hairo," is a Candid and Entertaining Collection of Stories Sharing the Author’s Experiences While Working in the Salon Industry

Recent release “Super Hairo” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nikki Cestaro offers an insider’s view into the world of hair salons. With thirty-five years of experience, Cestaro shares her journey from shampoo assistant to salon owner, revealing the highs and lows of salon life through humorous and heartfelt anecdotes.