Author Linda Colligan’s New Book, "Welcome to Lilim," Centers Around Two Young Friends Who Must Find Their Way Home After Being Transported to the World of Lilim
Recent release “Welcome to Lilim” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda Colligan takes readers on an exhilarating journey alongside Emil and Shelly, two children who find themselves in another world while playing in the woods. As they navigate the dangers of this new world, they encounter both fearsome creatures and unexpected allies, ultimately learning to trust those who come to their aid.
Stanhope, NJ, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Colligan, who has worked with ED youth for over thirty years and now works with IDD adults, has completed her new book, “Welcome to Lilim”: a gripping adventure that will transport readers to a fantastical world filled with peril and wonder as they follow alongside two friends on their desperate adventure to return home.
“Emil and Shelly never imagined that playing in the woods would lead them on a scary adventure to another world,” writes Linda. “There they would be chased by evil creatures and helped by friendly creatures. With no way to get home, they would have to trust the creatures of Lilim to help them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda Colligan’s riveting tale weaves a rich narrative that showcases the courage it takes to trust others, especially when faced with the unknown. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Welcome to Lilim” promises to captivate readers of all ages with its themes of adventure, friendship, and courage.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Welcome to Lilim” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
