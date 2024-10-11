Author Linda Colligan’s New Book, "Welcome to Lilim," Centers Around Two Young Friends Who Must Find Their Way Home After Being Transported to the World of Lilim

Recent release “Welcome to Lilim” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda Colligan takes readers on an exhilarating journey alongside Emil and Shelly, two children who find themselves in another world while playing in the woods. As they navigate the dangers of this new world, they encounter both fearsome creatures and unexpected allies, ultimately learning to trust those who come to their aid.