Author Alejandro Amores’s New Book, "Bible Christianity Versus Roman Catholic System," Exposes the Divergence Between Biblical and Roman Catholic Christianity
Recent release “Bible Christianity Versus Roman Catholic System: The Roman Catholic System Hates the King James Bible” from Covenant Books author Alejandro Amores aims to clarify the stark contrasts between the teachings of Jesus and the doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church, urging readers to recognize the true essence of biblical Christianity and distinguish it from the Roman Catholic system.
Weston, FL, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alejandro Amores, a husband, son, father, and grandfather who has dedicated his life to Christianity and is a defender of the King James Version of the Bible, has completed his new book, “Bible Christianity Versus Roman Catholic System: The Roman Catholic System Hates the King James Bible”: a critical examination of the significant differences between the teachings of biblical Christianity as preached by Jesus and the doctrines espoused by the Roman Catholic Church.
“The purpose of this writing is to clearly define the differences between the Roman Catholic system and true Bible Christianity,” writes Amores. “It is necessary to detail some of the doctrines of the Roman Catholic system that have caused so much damage to the work of Christ. The Roman Catholic system is what’s portrayed to the world as the Church of Christ; nothing could be further from the truth once we find out about the reality.
“The Bible tells us the story of two men who were crucified along with Christ, one on either side. Of the two men, one recognized Christ as the Lord and humbly asked that Christ would remember him. Jesus, in reply, promised this one that that very day, when he would die, he would go to paradise; salvation was achieved—no church membership, no sacraments, only the simple recognition of who Christ was—at which time that person became born again and was on his way to heaven based on the promise of Christ.
“If you understand the principles of biblical Christianity and compare it with all other religions, you will be able to distinguish between ‘the way’ (Acts 9:2) and all other ways. And the reason I use the Roman Catholic system in comparison is to try to dispel the fallacy that when the world says Christian, it should not default to the Roman Catholic system, being that in the Judeo-Christian western world system, we live in Christianity, which is prevalent, but we must establish a relationship between real Christianity and other so-called Christians.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alejandro Amores’s new book challenges the prevalent association of Christianity with the Roman Catholic Church, urging readers to establish a clearer understanding of what true Christianity entails. Through highlighting these misconceptions and differences between Christ’s teachings and the church’s teachings, “Bible Christianity Versus Roman Catholic System” is a clarion call for readers to reconsider their understanding of Christianity and the impact of the Roman Catholic system on the true message of Christ.
Readers can purchase “Bible Christianity Versus Roman Catholic System: The Roman Catholic System Hates the King James Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
