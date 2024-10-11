Author Alejandro Amores’s New Book, "Bible Christianity Versus Roman Catholic System," Exposes the Divergence Between Biblical and Roman Catholic Christianity

Recent release “Bible Christianity Versus Roman Catholic System: The Roman Catholic System Hates the King James Bible” from Covenant Books author Alejandro Amores aims to clarify the stark contrasts between the teachings of Jesus and the doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church, urging readers to recognize the true essence of biblical Christianity and distinguish it from the Roman Catholic system.