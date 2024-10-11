Author Nurse Troy’s New Book, "My Mimi Is a Freckle Detective," is a Groundbreaking Children’s Book Promoting Healthy Boundaries and Open Communication in Families
Recent release “My Mimi Is a Freckle Detective” from Covenant Books author Nurse Troy offers a fresh approach to discussing body awareness and healthy boundaries with children. With an accompanying parents’ guide, this book fosters ongoing discussions about secrets and safety, equipping families with the tools to protect and educate their children.
Mandeville, LA, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nurse Troy, a forensic nurse practitioner who has assessed thousands of children after childhood abuse, has completed her new book, “My Mimi Is a Freckle Detective”: an innovative children’s story that addresses the critical need for families to engage in meaningful discussions about body awareness and healthy boundaries, particularly in an age where children are exposed to inappropriate themes.
After forty-five years in the community working to end the epidemic of childhood suffering at the hands of people often known and trusted by the children, author Nurse Troy has written her teaching points in a child-friendly presentation. Her mental health background and doctoral studies have guided her approach to safety tips for parents, providing them with evidence-based means of remediation from their own previously unspoken past trauma. Nurse Troy is a full-time associate professor of nursing at the University of Holy Cross in New Orleans and a mimi to six grandchildren, the oldest contributing art and inspiration to the book.
“At a time when children are unwittingly bombarded by inappropriate themes, it is essential that families have ongoing discussions about not keeping secrets,” writes Troy. “Children do not grow up with several different words for their elbows or knees. Yet parents are uncomfortable teaching the very words that can protect children from chronic abuse. Telling children to ‘not let someone’ or ‘tell me if anyone does’ is putting the burden on the child to decipher and assertively speak up after a confusing and perhaps shame-producing event. This book will allow a non frightening, normalizing review of anatomy and physiology and allow parents to teach healthy boundaries to their children. The shared reading can allow space for ongoing discussions void of parental distress and hypervigilance. Questions for discussion are dispersed throughout to encourage dialogue about safety issues that change throughout early childhood and family stages.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nurse Troy’s new book creates a safe space for shared reading, allowing parents and children to explore sensitive topics relating to anatomy with clear, engaging illustrations and a captivating storyline to help young readers feel empowered rather than fearful or ashamed. By encouraging open dialogue, Nurse Troy’s hope for “My Mimi Is a Freckle Detective” is to ensure that children feel safe and supported in discussing their bodies, feelings, and experiences.
Readers can purchase “My Mimi Is a Freckle Detective” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
