Author Nurse Troy’s New Book, "My Mimi Is a Freckle Detective," is a Groundbreaking Children’s Book Promoting Healthy Boundaries and Open Communication in Families

Recent release “My Mimi Is a Freckle Detective” from Covenant Books author Nurse Troy offers a fresh approach to discussing body awareness and healthy boundaries with children. With an accompanying parents’ guide, this book fosters ongoing discussions about secrets and safety, equipping families with the tools to protect and educate their children.