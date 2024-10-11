Author Drew Worthen’s New Book, "Cherubim and Seraphim," Takes Readers on a Deep Dive Into the True Nature of These Enigmatic Beings as Depicted in Biblical Texts
Recent release “Cherubim and Seraphim: Heaven’s Beasts and Other Assorted Beings, Events, and Places Associated with Them” from Covenant Books author Drew Worthen is a faith-based read that offers profound insights into the heavenly hierarchy while exploring the roles of cherubim and seraphim in the Lord’s kingdom.
Venice, FL, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Drew Worthen, who holds over fifty years of ministry experience, rooted in his faith in Jesus Christ, has completed his new book, “Cherubim and Seraphim: Heaven’s Beasts and Other Assorted Beings, Events, and Places Associated with Them”: an eye-opening discussion that sheds light on the true nature of cherubim and seraphim, offering readers a deeper understanding of these enigmatic beings through meticulous Biblical research and thoughtful analysis.
Beginning with radio and television production, including the internationally distributed program “Truths that Transform” for Dr. D. James Kennedy, author Drew Worthen's journey led him to pastor a non-denominational church for over a decade. Grounded in a deep love for Scripture, Drew's approach emphasizes Biblical truth over conjecture or tradition, aimed at nurturing spiritual growth. Alongside his ministry, Drew serves his community as a CT technologist, addressing diverse needs with compassion and experience. In his leisure time, Drew enjoys playing tennis with his wife of forty-seven years, cherishing their family and grandchildren.
Worthen writes, “Who or what are cherubim and seraphim? I never gave much thought to the question until I was teaching through the book of Ezekiel. Despite ‘scholars’ defining them as angels, upon further study, it became clear that cherubim and seraphim are anything but angels. This book takes a deep dive into the real nature of these creatures by using all the biblical texts that are applicable to them in both Old and New Testaments. In the pursuit of exegeting the related Scriptures concerning this class of being, I was forced to consider other classes of beings that surround the throne of God together with historical events and places that are linked with the cherubim and seraphim, thus the subtitle to the book: ‘Heaven’s Beasts and Other Assorted Beings, Events, and Places Associated with Them.’
“This is why it was necessary to travel side paths that intersect with these creatures in question. Examples include cherubim and seraphim’s role in the throne room of God, the Holy of Holies. Thus, I show their relation to the Ark of the Covenant, the mercy seat, and all creatures that attend God in this holy place.
“I also speak to the present heaven whom many assume is only spiritual, and yet the Scriptures give us a much different picture. Traveling further down this path, I then address the ultimate kingdom of God the Scriptures call the new heavens and new earth, which is the final destination for all believers in Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Drew Worthen’s new book is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of biblical theology and the mysteries of the heavenly realms. With its compelling insights and thought-provoking commentary, “Cherubim and Seraphim” offers readers a transformative journey through the realms of heaven, presenting a glimpse into the mysteries of the afterlife.
Readers can purchase “Cherubim and Seraphim: Heaven’s Beasts and Other Assorted Beings, Events, and Places Associated with Them” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
