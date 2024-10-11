Author Drew Worthen’s New Book, "Cherubim and Seraphim," Takes Readers on a Deep Dive Into the True Nature of These Enigmatic Beings as Depicted in Biblical Texts

Recent release “Cherubim and Seraphim: Heaven’s Beasts and Other Assorted Beings, Events, and Places Associated with Them” from Covenant Books author Drew Worthen is a faith-based read that offers profound insights into the heavenly hierarchy while exploring the roles of cherubim and seraphim in the Lord’s kingdom.