Author George A. Brooks’s New Book, “A Timeline of the Journey of Humankind: From Nothingness to Modern Era, a Western Civilization Perspective,” is Released
Recent release “A Timeline of the Journey of Humankind” from Covenant Books author George A. Brooks provides an expansive overview of human history from the universe’s inception to the modern era. Tracing the evolution from primordial beginnings to contemporary civilization, Brooks delves into the rise and fall of cultures, the spread of Christianity, and the impact of colonialism and world wars.
Humble, TX, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George A. Brooks, who served for four years in the United States Marine
Corp, holds a PhD in physics and a medical degree, and served his community as a physician for thirty years before retirement, has completed his new book, “A Timeline of the Journey of Humankind: From Nothingness to Modern Era, a Western Civilization Perspective”: an ambitious overview of human history, tracing mankind’s origins from the universe’s birth to the complex world of modern times.
“The story of humankind begins 13.8 billion years ago when the universe came into being instantly everywhere at the same time,” writes Brooks. “There was only darkness until the stars began to light up. This begins the long journey of humankind, through the formation in supernovae of the elements that will form our bodies to the formation of the sun, the earth, and the moon until our home brings forth life.
“Our planet has survived numerous events that threatened to extinguish that life, but ultimately our most remote ancestors began to walk the plains, mountains, and valleys of Africa. In remote prehistory, groups of people migrated out of Africa eventually to populate the whole world.”
The author continues, “We have taken many different paths to arrive in the modern world with wonderfully diverse appearances, languages, and traditions, but we are all one family. (I hope) we will embrace our differences and act together as the family we are while shaping the future.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, George A. Brooks’s new book provides readers with a unique vantage point to observe the grand arc of human history, presenting a detailed timeline and insightful analysis to encourage readers to recognize society’s shared humanity amidst the diversity of appearances, languages, and traditions. Drawing upon personal observations and research, “A Timeline of the Journey of Humankind” is both a reflection on the past and a call to unity as humans move forward into the future.
Readers can purchase “A Timeline of the Journey of Humankind: From Nothingness to Modern Era, a Western Civilization Perspective” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
