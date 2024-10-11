Author George A. Brooks’s New Book, “A Timeline of the Journey of Humankind: From Nothingness to Modern Era, a Western Civilization Perspective,” is Released

Recent release “A Timeline of the Journey of Humankind” from Covenant Books author George A. Brooks provides an expansive overview of human history from the universe’s inception to the modern era. Tracing the evolution from primordial beginnings to contemporary civilization, Brooks delves into the rise and fall of cultures, the spread of Christianity, and the impact of colonialism and world wars.