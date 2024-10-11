Author M. Patricia Cavanaugh’s New Book, "Garry and Greta Grouse," is a Riveting Tale of Two Ruffed Grouses and the Incredible Life and Adventures They Share Together
Recent release “Garry and Greta Grouse” from Covenant Books author M. Patricia Cavanaugh is a captivating tale that centers around Gary and Greta, two ruffed grouses who share a strong bond and embark on a series of fantastical adventures. Along the way, they’ll learn all about each other and important life lessons that will stay with them.
Bay City, MI, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- M. Patricia Cavanaugh has completed her new book, “Garry and Greta Grouse”: a charming and heartwarming tale that centers around two ruffed grouses who become fast friends and experience the world by each other’s side, making new friends and even some enemies with each exciting adventure.
“Gary and Greta Grouse are two birds with several adventures; they learn about each other and about life through these experiences,” writes Cavanaugh. “They have siblings, they have friends, and they even have a few enemies. Learn how they deal with and face life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M. Patricia Cavanaugh’s new book will take readers on a delightful journey as they follow along on Garry and Greta’s story, with excitement and adventure waiting around every corner. With colorful artwork to help bring Cavanaugh’s tale to life, “Garry and Greta Grouse” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this wondrous series over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Garry and Greta Grouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
