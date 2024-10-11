Author M. Patricia Cavanaugh’s New Book, "Garry and Greta Grouse," is a Riveting Tale of Two Ruffed Grouses and the Incredible Life and Adventures They Share Together

Recent release “Garry and Greta Grouse” from Covenant Books author M. Patricia Cavanaugh is a captivating tale that centers around Gary and Greta, two ruffed grouses who share a strong bond and embark on a series of fantastical adventures. Along the way, they’ll learn all about each other and important life lessons that will stay with them.