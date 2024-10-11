Author J.A. Sweeney’s New Book, "Beautiful: Mystical Magical 3," is a Heartwarming and Delightful Adventure Exploring Themes of Friendship, Courage, and Inner Beauty
Recent release “Beautiful: Mystical Magical 3” from Covenant Books author J.A. Sweeney invites readers to join best friends Emily and Ally on a magical journey sparked by a mysterious pink box and a key. Alongside Dahlia, a magical red dragonfly, and Brookie, a sweet caterpillar, they explore the wonders of change and discover that true beauty comes from within.
Folsom, CA, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.A. Sweeney, who currently resides in California, has completed her new book, “Beautiful: Mystical Magical 3”: a charming story that whisks readers away on a magical adventure filled with friendship, self-discovery, and the transformative power of inner beauty.
“When bestest friends Emily and Ally find a pretty pink box with a beautiful key up in the attic, they are filled with excitement and joy,” writes Sweeney. “They soon discover that there is a letter from the girls who had the pink box before them and that they will visit many magical lands and meet many glitzery new friends that will live on in them forever and ever.
“Even though it's Topher's birthday party today, Emily and Ally dive under the bed and reach for the pink box, choosing the prettiest of lollipops and talking about the best adventure that lies ahead!
“Join them both on this great adventure where, with Dahlia, their magical red dragonfly, they meet a Beautiful caterpillar named Brookie. Brookie is the sweetest caterpillar, and while talking with her, they learn that she is afraid to change into what her other friends have become.
“Come along with them and learn that change can be the most awesome thing in the world and, most importantly, that all beauty comes from within.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.A. Sweeney’s new book is a heartwarming exploration of courage, friendship, and self-acceptance that will help encourage young readers to embrace change, value their inner qualities, and build lasting friendships that feel like family. With vibrant artwork and a beautiful message, “Beautiful: Mystical Magical 3” is a perfect addition to any child’s bookshelf, offering lessons in forgiveness, bravery, and the importance of being true to oneself.
Readers can purchase “Beautiful: Mystical Magical 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“When bestest friends Emily and Ally find a pretty pink box with a beautiful key up in the attic, they are filled with excitement and joy,” writes Sweeney. “They soon discover that there is a letter from the girls who had the pink box before them and that they will visit many magical lands and meet many glitzery new friends that will live on in them forever and ever.
“Even though it's Topher's birthday party today, Emily and Ally dive under the bed and reach for the pink box, choosing the prettiest of lollipops and talking about the best adventure that lies ahead!
“Join them both on this great adventure where, with Dahlia, their magical red dragonfly, they meet a Beautiful caterpillar named Brookie. Brookie is the sweetest caterpillar, and while talking with her, they learn that she is afraid to change into what her other friends have become.
“Come along with them and learn that change can be the most awesome thing in the world and, most importantly, that all beauty comes from within.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.A. Sweeney’s new book is a heartwarming exploration of courage, friendship, and self-acceptance that will help encourage young readers to embrace change, value their inner qualities, and build lasting friendships that feel like family. With vibrant artwork and a beautiful message, “Beautiful: Mystical Magical 3” is a perfect addition to any child’s bookshelf, offering lessons in forgiveness, bravery, and the importance of being true to oneself.
Readers can purchase “Beautiful: Mystical Magical 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories