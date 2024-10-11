Author J.A. Sweeney’s New Book, "Beautiful: Mystical Magical 3," is a Heartwarming and Delightful Adventure Exploring Themes of Friendship, Courage, and Inner Beauty

Recent release “Beautiful: Mystical Magical 3” from Covenant Books author J.A. Sweeney invites readers to join best friends Emily and Ally on a magical journey sparked by a mysterious pink box and a key. Alongside Dahlia, a magical red dragonfly, and Brookie, a sweet caterpillar, they explore the wonders of change and discover that true beauty comes from within.