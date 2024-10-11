Author Joel T. Schmidt’s New Book, "Sermon of the Divers," is a Journey Through Fear and Memory as a Small Town is Gripped by the Presence of an Ancient Celestial Being
Recent release “Sermon of the Divers” from Covenant Books author Joel T. Schmidt invites readers on a cosmic journey through the minds of Valleyport's youth as they confront an ancient celestial being that embodies the fear of the unknown. With rich prose and philosophical depth, Schmidt explores the themes of existence, memory, and the universal struggle against an all-encompassing force.
Mooringsport, LA, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joel T. Schmidt, who works and lives in northern Louisiana, has completed his new book, “Sermon of the Divers”: a captivating narrative that delves into the minds of young people in the fictional town of Valleyport, where a celestial being, older than time itself, has taken root in their consciousness, influencing their perceptions of life and fear.
“In the minds of the young people of Valleyport, it has taken root and grown into its varying forms,” writes Schmidt. “It is a celestial being that supersedes the big bang, that has been fully aware since the beginning. This creature has chased the self-conscious, the living, across a cosmos of darkness and empty space, and no one has ever escaped it. Life across the universe has whispered, in their hovels and huts and mansions, in rooms with roaring fires and bright lights, about It, about this thing that is alive and too old to be. They all know, at some time in their short atrophied lives, that it will find them, even though not a one (of the billions of children in the universe) has ever been able to remember why and to conquer it. But as the primordial force makes its way to the earth, to the city of Valleyport, and begins to spread, there is a chance of remembrance in the lives of two human beings, a chance to overcome.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joel T. Schmidt’s new book is a thought-provoking work that will challenge readers to reflect on their own lives and confront the fears that shape their experiences. With a blend of poetic language and profound insights, “Sermon of the Divers” invites audiences to embark on a journey of self-discovery and resilience.
Readers can purchase “Sermon of the Divers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“In the minds of the young people of Valleyport, it has taken root and grown into its varying forms,” writes Schmidt. “It is a celestial being that supersedes the big bang, that has been fully aware since the beginning. This creature has chased the self-conscious, the living, across a cosmos of darkness and empty space, and no one has ever escaped it. Life across the universe has whispered, in their hovels and huts and mansions, in rooms with roaring fires and bright lights, about It, about this thing that is alive and too old to be. They all know, at some time in their short atrophied lives, that it will find them, even though not a one (of the billions of children in the universe) has ever been able to remember why and to conquer it. But as the primordial force makes its way to the earth, to the city of Valleyport, and begins to spread, there is a chance of remembrance in the lives of two human beings, a chance to overcome.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joel T. Schmidt’s new book is a thought-provoking work that will challenge readers to reflect on their own lives and confront the fears that shape their experiences. With a blend of poetic language and profound insights, “Sermon of the Divers” invites audiences to embark on a journey of self-discovery and resilience.
Readers can purchase “Sermon of the Divers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories