Author Joel T. Schmidt’s New Book, "Sermon of the Divers," is a Journey Through Fear and Memory as a Small Town is Gripped by the Presence of an Ancient Celestial Being

Recent release “Sermon of the Divers” from Covenant Books author Joel T. Schmidt invites readers on a cosmic journey through the minds of Valleyport's youth as they confront an ancient celestial being that embodies the fear of the unknown. With rich prose and philosophical depth, Schmidt explores the themes of existence, memory, and the universal struggle against an all-encompassing force.