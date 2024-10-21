Chetu Promotes Current AI Casino Gaming Solutions at G2E in Las Vegas
Global Software Solutions Leader Unlocks Gaming's Full Potential with Progressive Slots and Fish Table Games
Sunrise, FL, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, will promote its latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations in the casino gaming industry at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), the leading worldwide gaming conference, in Las Vegas.
“AI has transformed the gaming landscape with innovations like progressive slots and popular fish table games,” said Ranjeet Kumar, Technical Project Manager at Chetu, who oversees gaming and casino-related projects. “AI has revolutionized the traditional and mobile gaming systems, land-based platforms, online casinos, and sports betting alike.”
In progressive slots, a small fraction of each bet contributes to a growing jackpot until someone wins. In contrast, fish table games challenge players to shoot and catch as many fish as possible within a given timeframe.
Kumar, who will attend the Las Vegas tradeshow, said AI solutions also impact:
Fraud Detection and Prevention
Chatbots and Customer Support
Game Optimization
Automated Game Testing and Quality Assurance
Visit Ranjeet Kumar and the Chetu team at booth no. 2820 to discover how the latest AI technology can enhance your gaming operations. To schedule a consultation, please visit Chetu’s Gaming Software Solutions Page.
About Chetu:
Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.
Media Contact:
pr@chetu.com
954-355-6282
Categories