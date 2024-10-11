Author Douglas Small’s New Book, "Erebus," is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Epic Where Humanity’s Last Hope Rests on a Desperate Mission to Turn the Tide of an Extinction-Level War

Recent release “Erebus” from Page Publishing author Douglas Small is a compelling novel in which humanity faces extinction after twelve years of relentless war with a brutal enemy. Captain Sean Mallory of the battered ship Erebus leads a desperate mission to one of the last human colonies, armed with critical insights to turn the tide of the war.