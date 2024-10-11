Author Douglas Small’s New Book, "Erebus," is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Epic Where Humanity’s Last Hope Rests on a Desperate Mission to Turn the Tide of an Extinction-Level War
Recent release “Erebus” from Page Publishing author Douglas Small is a compelling novel in which humanity faces extinction after twelve years of relentless war with a brutal enemy. Captain Sean Mallory of the battered ship Erebus leads a desperate mission to one of the last human colonies, armed with critical insights to turn the tide of the war.
Fort Worth, TX, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Small, a veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book, “Erebus”: a riveting science fiction adventure set in a far-future dystopia where humanity teeters on the brink of extinction that follows Captain Sean Mallory and his beleaguered crew as they battle against overwhelming odds to save the remnants of their race.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, author Douglas Small joined the US Army at nineteen and served his country proudly for eight years as a military police officer. Upon exiting the army, he started pursuing his love of writing. As a child, he loved creating tales of medieval knights and epic fantasy battles, and his love of exploration came from long bouts of staring up into the stars, always wondering what was waiting for humanity when they finally made the leap into the unknown.
“Desperation grips humanity in this far future,” writes Douglas. “For twelve years, they had fought a ruthless enemy, and for twelve years, they had lost. Their worlds, decimated; their fleets, incinerated; and time is running out before the entire human race is extinct. Captain Sean Mallory, Captain of the Erebus, leads a battered crew toward one of the last human colonies in the wake of a brutal attack. For the entire war, he has studied the enemy, viewed their tactics up close, and feels he has the answer to finally turn the tide of the war. Yet treacherous acts threaten to continue the mass genocide as Captain Mallory works to implement his plan to save humanity and the crew of the Erebus.”
Published by Page Publishing, Douglas Small’s gripping tale is a story of perseverance, strategy, and the unyielding spirit of humanity in the face of annihilation. Expertly paced and full of brilliant world-building, “Erebus” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers with each turn of the page, making it a must-read for fans of the sci-fi genre.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Erebus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
