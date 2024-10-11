Author Gregory A. Schnitzler’s Book, "Black Capitalism: 1971-Today-Tomorrow," Explores How Close America Has Come and How Far It Has Yet to Go to Reach Economic Equality
Recent release “Black Capitalism: 1971-Today-Tomorrow” from Page Publishing author Gregory A. Schnitzler is a fascinating account of the author’s research and observations that delve into where America is now and where it is going in the future.
Henrico, VA, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gregory A. Schnitzler has completed his new book, “Black Capitalism: 1971-Today-Tomorrow”: an engaging work that discusses the state of economic equality.
He discusses his background, sharing, “My life’s work has primarily been focused on the field of investment management. After high school and a short time in the US Military (six years NY Army National Guard), I began my career on Wall Street. As I stated in my opening chapter, I worked for several firms, including Goldman Sachs. There I noticed that there were no employees of color, not even in the lowest levels of the workforce, which in those days were the runners. These were people, mostly retired men, who delivered securities and checks from one brokerage firm to the other.”
Schnitzler writes, “It has been more than half a century since I submitted my thesis “Black Capitalism: A Study of Business and Employment Opportunities for Minorities” in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of master of business administration to the faculty of the Department of Finance at St. John’s University in Jamaica, New York.”
He continues, “The primary purpose of my thesis was to highlight the serious issues our country was facing in 1971 regarding its relationship with its Black American citizens.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gregory A. Schnitzler’s impactful work highlights the importance of implementing drastic changes to inner-city public schools.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Black Capitalism: 1971-Today-Tomorrow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
