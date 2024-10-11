Author Gregory A. Schnitzler’s Book, "Black Capitalism: 1971-Today-Tomorrow," Explores How Close America Has Come and How Far It Has Yet to Go to Reach Economic Equality

Recent release “Black Capitalism: 1971-Today-Tomorrow” from Page Publishing author Gregory A. Schnitzler is a fascinating account of the author’s research and observations that delve into where America is now and where it is going in the future.