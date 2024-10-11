Author Eric Diaz’s New Book, "Blue and Yellow Friends," is a Heartwarming Tale of Two Birds That Explores the Power of Friendship and Embracing Diversity and Kindness

Recent release “Blue and Yellow Friends” from Page Publishing author Eric Diaz is a captivating story of a baby chick named Yellow and a bluebird named Blue who overcome initial differences to celebrate the beauty of diversity. Diaz's uplifting story encourages readers to look beyond outward appearances and embrace the true essence of friendship and acceptance.