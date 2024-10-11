Author Eric Diaz’s New Book, "Blue and Yellow Friends," is a Heartwarming Tale of Two Birds That Explores the Power of Friendship and Embracing Diversity and Kindness
Recent release “Blue and Yellow Friends” from Page Publishing author Eric Diaz is a captivating story of a baby chick named Yellow and a bluebird named Blue who overcome initial differences to celebrate the beauty of diversity. Diaz's uplifting story encourages readers to look beyond outward appearances and embrace the true essence of friendship and acceptance.
Chicago, IL, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eric Diaz, a painter, sketcher, poet, tattoo artist, and writer from the North Side of Chicago, has completed his new book, “Blue and Yellow Friends”: an inspiring tale of friendship and acceptance that follows the adventures of a curious baby chick and a newly hatched bluebird who learn to overcome their differences in the name of diversity.
Growing up, author Eric Diaz would draw anything possible he could think of. The social issues he witnessed as a child, in regard to the differences that people demonstrated with one another, has stretched on to this very day. It has inspired his desire to bring these topics to the forefront of children in an effort to teach kids the power of everyone’s inner beauty to increase peace and understanding in the world.
“A baby chick named Yellow hatches into a new and exciting world she can’t wait to learn about,” writes Diaz. “She urgently runs out of chicken coop to explore the ranch. Along the way, she stumbles upon a baby bluebird named Blue that has also recently hatched. She hears him tweeting from his nest high up in a tree. Both curious of each other, Blue flies down to meet Yellow, and as they observe each other, they are both confused and cautious of one another, simply because of the color of each other’s feathers. They begin to learn about one another and soon realize despite their different colors, they are still birds. Friendship and love is determined based on the inner beauty of someone and not based on their looks alone.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Diaz’s delightful tale is a moving story of inclusion and the power of empathy that will help to encourage children and adults alike to appreciate diversity and to nurture friendships that transcend perceived differences. With colorful and vibrant illustrations to help bring Diaz’s story of life, “Blue and Yellow Friends” will captivate readers with its uplifting message of unity and acceptance, making it an ideal addition to family libraries and classrooms alike.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Blue and Yellow Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
