Author Dorothy J. Nicholls’s New Book, "The Story of Peter and Winston," is a Charming Children’s Story About Two Unlikely Lifelong Friends
Recent release “The Story of Peter and Winston” from Page Publishing author Dorothy J. Nicholls invites young readers and listeners to join Peter and Winston as they seek adventure and attempt to solve mysteries on the Warrior’s Soul Ranch.
Santa Cruz, CA, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dorothy J. Nicholls has completed her new book, “The Story of Peter and Winston”: a delightful children’s story about two horses who are like none that readers have seen before.
Author Dorothy J. Nicholls writes, “The driver got back in her truck and drove down the gently sloping road and then back up again and delivered the package on the long deck of the long green house. She turned and noticed how finely manicured the lawn was, how neat it was. The roses growing below the deck were beautiful. She smiled and got back into her truck. As she was driving back up the road, almost to the top of the road, there was the horse. Standing right in front of her. Staring right into the window. Right at her. Not moving. She yelled out the open window, ‘Shoo! Move!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Dorothy J. Nicholls’s fun and happy tale comes to life with detailed illustrations of the characters and scenery.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "The Story of Peter and Winston" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
