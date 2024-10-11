Jenn T. Grace Receives National Recognition with NYC BIG BOOK AWARD® Win
Renowned author and founder of Publish Your Purpose, Jenn T. Grace, has been honored with the prestigious NYC Big Book Award in the category of Writing and Publishing for her book, "Publish Your Purpose: A Step-By-Step Guide to Write, Publish, and Grow Your Big Idea." This recognition places Grace among a celebrated group of authors who have made a significant impact through their writing.
Hartford, CT, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The NYC Big Book Award attracts submissions from across the globe, with entries from well-established authors, first-time indie writers, and a diverse range of publishers. This year’s competition saw participation from countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, and many more. The award is judged by a panel of industry experts, including publishers, editors, librarians, and booksellers, who select winners based on overall excellence in writing, publishing, and design.
Jenn T. Grace’s Publish Your Purpose is an empowering guide for aspiring authors who want to share their stories, ideas, and expertise with the world. The book offers step-by-step advice on how to write, publish, and promote a book, providing practical tools and inspiration for writers at any stage of the journey. Drawing from her extensive experience as an author and publisher, Grace shares insights into the publishing industry, strategies for overcoming obstacles, and tips on crafting a message that resonates with readers.
Reflecting on this milestone, Jenn T. Grace shared, “It’s incredibly exciting to receive this recognition, especially knowing that so many other Publish Your Purpose authors have won this award before me. It’s a testament to the impact of our community and the power of elevating voices in the publishing world.”
As the founder of Publish Your Purpose, an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, Jenn T. Grace has dedicated her career to amplifying voices traditionally excluded from mainstream publishing. Her mission is to help authors from diverse backgrounds share their stories, inspire others, and create meaningful change through their books.
For a complete list of winners from the NYC Big Book Award, visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/
To learn more about Publish Your Purpose and its mission, visit: https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Information:
Publish Your Purpose: A Step-By-Step Guide to Write, Publish, and Grow Your Big Idea
Release Date: October 11, 2024
328 pages, available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats
$19.99 paperback, ISBN: 979-8887970912
$9.99 eBook, ISBN: 979-8-88797-067-7
About PYP: Publish Your Purpose is an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™ committed to publishing books that amplify underrepresented voices. We seek to create a positive impact by empowering authors with unique perspectives and helping them share their stories with the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit: https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
