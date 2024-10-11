Jenn T. Grace Receives National Recognition with NYC BIG BOOK AWARD® Win

Renowned author and founder of Publish Your Purpose, Jenn T. Grace, has been honored with the prestigious NYC Big Book Award in the category of Writing and Publishing for her book, "Publish Your Purpose: A Step-By-Step Guide to Write, Publish, and Grow Your Big Idea." This recognition places Grace among a celebrated group of authors who have made a significant impact through their writing.