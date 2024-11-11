"Finding My Way Out of the Darkness," by Tony Ferraiolo to Launch November 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, activist, coach, and mentor Tony Ferraiolo will release his new memoir, “Finding My Way Out of The Darkness” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-119-3, 979-8-88797-120-9, 979-8-88797-121-6) this Sunday, November 17.
Hartford, CT, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As a child, Tony Ferraiolo never felt protected by anyone. He lived in constant fear of being hurt or killed and endured soul-crushing cruelty and mistreatment from the very people who should have loved him the most. In this deeply affecting memoir, "Finding My Way Out of The Darkness: How I Found Self-Love and Acceptance,” Ferraiolo fearlessly shares his personal story of triumph over a childhood marred by emotional and intimate abuse. He invites readers into the depths of his darkest and most grueling moments of despair, ultimately illuminating a path toward healing, self-acceptance, and inner peace.
With unflinching honesty, Ferraiolo shares his struggles to rise above the traumas of his past and embrace his true self. From heart-wrenching lows to soaring highs, his story is a powerful reminder that our past does not define us or determine our future. The good times and the bad create who we are and no matter how daunting the circumstances, a single spark of hope can ignite a transformative journey. We all have the innate power to make the shift from hopelessness to hopefulness and create a life filled with hope and joy. Self-love and self-acceptance come from within. Ferraiolo’s memoir is a beacon of hope for anyone who feels trapped in their own darkness, and he empowers others to confront their pain, reclaim their lives, and step into the light.
“This powerfully moving and inspirational memoir is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of self-acceptance,” writes author and psychologist Dr. Tara Brach. “Ferraiolo’s story is a reminder that no matter what obstacles we face, we have the capacity to heal, grow, and create a life of authenticity and love.”
Get your copy of “Finding My Way Out of the Darkness” at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: https://shorturl.at/FrhN2
There will be a book launch event and author talk for “Finding My Way Out of the Darkness” on Sunday, November 17 at Barnes & Nobles at North Haven Crossing (470 Universal Dr. N, North Haven, CT 06473) from 1:30 to 3:00pm.
Tony Ferraiolo is internationally known as a compassionate and empowering Life Coach who has earned his reputation as a thought-provoking and motivational speaker and trainer. Since 2005, Tony has worked with individuals, groups, and educational institutions to reach thousands of people worldwide. In 2008, he was the founder of multiple support groups for transgender and nonbinary youth and their families. The work Tony does has allowed him to see firsthand how children’s lives are transformed from hopelessness to hopefulness through the process of simply affirming their gender, and he has witnessed firsthand the positive impact that this has on them and their families.
Tony is the subject of the award-winning documentary A Self-Made Man and the author of the book series Artistic Expressions of Transgender Youth. He is the co-founder of the Jim Collins Foundation where he held the position of president of the board for ten years.
You can learn more about Tony and his work at TonyFerraiolo.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Sunday November 17, 2024, 150 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$29.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-119-3
$39.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-120-9
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-121-6
With unflinching honesty, Ferraiolo shares his struggles to rise above the traumas of his past and embrace his true self. From heart-wrenching lows to soaring highs, his story is a powerful reminder that our past does not define us or determine our future. The good times and the bad create who we are and no matter how daunting the circumstances, a single spark of hope can ignite a transformative journey. We all have the innate power to make the shift from hopelessness to hopefulness and create a life filled with hope and joy. Self-love and self-acceptance come from within. Ferraiolo’s memoir is a beacon of hope for anyone who feels trapped in their own darkness, and he empowers others to confront their pain, reclaim their lives, and step into the light.
“This powerfully moving and inspirational memoir is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of self-acceptance,” writes author and psychologist Dr. Tara Brach. “Ferraiolo’s story is a reminder that no matter what obstacles we face, we have the capacity to heal, grow, and create a life of authenticity and love.”
Get your copy of “Finding My Way Out of the Darkness” at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: https://shorturl.at/FrhN2
There will be a book launch event and author talk for “Finding My Way Out of the Darkness” on Sunday, November 17 at Barnes & Nobles at North Haven Crossing (470 Universal Dr. N, North Haven, CT 06473) from 1:30 to 3:00pm.
Tony Ferraiolo is internationally known as a compassionate and empowering Life Coach who has earned his reputation as a thought-provoking and motivational speaker and trainer. Since 2005, Tony has worked with individuals, groups, and educational institutions to reach thousands of people worldwide. In 2008, he was the founder of multiple support groups for transgender and nonbinary youth and their families. The work Tony does has allowed him to see firsthand how children’s lives are transformed from hopelessness to hopefulness through the process of simply affirming their gender, and he has witnessed firsthand the positive impact that this has on them and their families.
Tony is the subject of the award-winning documentary A Self-Made Man and the author of the book series Artistic Expressions of Transgender Youth. He is the co-founder of the Jim Collins Foundation where he held the position of president of the board for ten years.
You can learn more about Tony and his work at TonyFerraiolo.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Sunday November 17, 2024, 150 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$29.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-119-3
$39.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-120-9
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-121-6
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories