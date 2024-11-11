"Finding My Way Out of the Darkness," by Tony Ferraiolo to Launch November 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Author, activist, coach, and mentor Tony Ferraiolo will release his new memoir, “Finding My Way Out of The Darkness” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-119-3, 979-8-88797-120-9, 979-8-88797-121-6) this Sunday, November 17.