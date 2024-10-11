THINKWARE Announces Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Dash Cam Specials
Many of THINKWARE’s latest and best-selling dash cams will be on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day.
San Francisco, CA, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- World-leading Korean dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today its participation in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, offering significant discounts on its popular dashcam lineup. THINKWARE’s promotion will be available from October 7th through 13th, available on Amazon.
A mega sale for Amazon Prime members, the event offers 48 hours of discounts on products across categories like tech, travel, home essentials, kitchen gadgets and more. As part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, THINKWARE is offering discounts on many of its best-selling dash cameras and accessories.
The lineup of discounted models includes:
- ARC: $189.99 (MSRP: $279.99) - THINKWARE’s latest release and most compact dash cam yet. This 2-channel system offers 2K 1440P QHD quality, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, a 2.7” LCD touchscreen display, and more.
- U3000: $379.99 (MSRP: $429.99) - A cutting-edge dash cam that revolutionizes parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
- F70 PRO: Sale: $79.99 (MSRP: $99.99) - The F70 PRO is compact yet uncompromising in protection, offering Full HD 1080P footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. It captures high-definition 140° wide-angle videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision (Parking Surveillance mode only), and includes built-in Wi-Fi.
- Q200 Front + Rear Dash Cam Bundle: Sale: $169.99 (MSRP: $199.99) - The Q200 offers 2K QHD Front and 1080P Rear resolution, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and more.
Other products on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days include the X800, X1000, and Q1000 dash cams, along with THINKWARE’s iVolt Xtra External Battery Pack and Radar Module. Also on discount will be the Q200 3-Channel Rideshare Bundle that includes a Multiplexer Box.
THINKWARE’s iVolt Mini External Dash Cam Battery Pack will also be discounted when bundled with the U3000 2-Channel or U1000 2-Channel dash cam.
"Amazon's Big Deal Days are the perfect opportunity for drivers to upgrade their dash cams ahead of the busy holiday season," said a THINKWARE representative. “We’re proud to offer exclusive discounts to Amazon Prime members so they can enhance their driving safety and capture every moment on the road.”
For more information, visit THINKWARE’s website at www.thinkware.com.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWAREDASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAMlines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. ForCES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
