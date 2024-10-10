Shuddersome: Tales of Poe at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents five Edgar Allen Poe short stories and poems as, Shuddersome: Tales of Poe for its next student production.
Director Benjamin Cole is eager to share the talents of his student cast. The show runs 50 minutes with no intermission. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Marilynn Do; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.
Featured in the cast are (Tirzah Cisneros, Poway; Cody Michlin, University City; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Will Rice, Carmel Valley; and Nicole Sample, Carlsbad).
Performances are October 17th through 20th in the Theatre School Studio Space at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 5:30PM October 17th, 18th, and 19th, and 2PM October 19th and 20th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
