AAEON Launch Multi-Touch Panel PCs Powered by Intel Processor N-series
AAEON’s new ACP-2106 and ACP-2076 bring faster, more efficient operation to the company’s Panel PC portfolio.
Orange, CA, October 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leading IPC provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today announced the release of two new Panel PCs: the ACP-2106, which features a 10” WXGA screen, and the ACP-2076, equipped with a 7” WSVGA Projected Capacitive Multi-Touch screen.
Compared to its previous Panel PC offerings, both the ACP-2106 and ACP-2076 offer substantial improvements in processing power, with a choice of either the Intel® Processor N50 or Intel® Processor N97 CPU. Moreover, both new additions to the range support up to 32GB of DDR5, compared to the 8GB of DDR3L offered by the previous generation. With these improvements, the ACP-2106 and ACP-2076 are clearly designed for use in more advanced and taxing industrial and commercial applications, with retail and industrial automation thought to be primary target markets.
The ACP-2076 grants users a 7" display with 1024 x 600 resolution, while the ACP-2106’s 10” screen offers a slightly higher resolution of 1280 x 800. Both PCs are also equipped with a HDMI 1.4b port, making them suitable for applications that require dual-display capabilities, such as smart kiosks. Both models also provide wide viewing angles and high brightness levels, with the ACP-2076 achieving 320 cd/m² and the ACP-2106 reaching 300 cd/m², ensuring consistent visibility in a variety of environments.
With regard to the series' potential in the industrial automation market, the ACP-2106 and ACP-2076 are equipped with a broad selection of advanced communication interfaces. These include dual LAN ports that support 2.5GbE speeds, an 8-bit GPIO, and two DB-9 ports that offer RS-232/422/485 connectivity. AAEON notes that two additional RS-232 interfaces are available via optional side panel-based DB-9 ports. Onboard connectivity is accompanied by broad expansion options, including an M.2 3052 B-Key slot with a Nano SIM card slot for 5G module support, as well as an M.2 2230 E-Key slot for Wi-Fi connectivity.
IP65-compliant aluminum front bezels, VESA and panel mounting options, and robust, fanless mechanical designs make the ACP-2106 and ACP-2076 add credence to their suitability for integration within industrial settings.
For detailed specifications and more information about the ACP-2106 and ACP-2076, please visit https://www.aaeon.com/en/ or contact your AAEON representative via AAEON’s dedicated contact form.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Compared to its previous Panel PC offerings, both the ACP-2106 and ACP-2076 offer substantial improvements in processing power, with a choice of either the Intel® Processor N50 or Intel® Processor N97 CPU. Moreover, both new additions to the range support up to 32GB of DDR5, compared to the 8GB of DDR3L offered by the previous generation. With these improvements, the ACP-2106 and ACP-2076 are clearly designed for use in more advanced and taxing industrial and commercial applications, with retail and industrial automation thought to be primary target markets.
The ACP-2076 grants users a 7" display with 1024 x 600 resolution, while the ACP-2106’s 10” screen offers a slightly higher resolution of 1280 x 800. Both PCs are also equipped with a HDMI 1.4b port, making them suitable for applications that require dual-display capabilities, such as smart kiosks. Both models also provide wide viewing angles and high brightness levels, with the ACP-2076 achieving 320 cd/m² and the ACP-2106 reaching 300 cd/m², ensuring consistent visibility in a variety of environments.
With regard to the series' potential in the industrial automation market, the ACP-2106 and ACP-2076 are equipped with a broad selection of advanced communication interfaces. These include dual LAN ports that support 2.5GbE speeds, an 8-bit GPIO, and two DB-9 ports that offer RS-232/422/485 connectivity. AAEON notes that two additional RS-232 interfaces are available via optional side panel-based DB-9 ports. Onboard connectivity is accompanied by broad expansion options, including an M.2 3052 B-Key slot with a Nano SIM card slot for 5G module support, as well as an M.2 2230 E-Key slot for Wi-Fi connectivity.
IP65-compliant aluminum front bezels, VESA and panel mounting options, and robust, fanless mechanical designs make the ACP-2106 and ACP-2076 add credence to their suitability for integration within industrial settings.
For detailed specifications and more information about the ACP-2106 and ACP-2076, please visit https://www.aaeon.com/en/ or contact your AAEON representative via AAEON’s dedicated contact form.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories