DecenterAds Enhances Digital Ad Fraud Detection, Combatting Invalid Traffic
DecenterAds, a leading programmatic advertising platform, has announced significant technological advancements to combat the growing threat of Invalid Traffic (IVT) in digital marketing. As digital advertising expands globally, fraudulent traffic, including bots and human fraud, can severely undermine campaign effectiveness, distorting analytics and wasting advertising budgets.
New York, NY, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DecenterAds is dedicated to ensuring transparency and integrity within the digital advertising ecosystem through sophisticated detection mechanisms.
Invalid Traffic refers to any non-genuine user activity that negatively impacts advertising metrics. There are two main types of IVT. The first is General Invalid Traffic (GIVT), which is easier to identify using standard industry tools, and the second is Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT), which mimics legitimate behavior and requires more advanced technology to detect.
DecenterAds’ platform, in collaboration with top-tier traffic scanner vendors, effectively identifies and mitigates both GIVT and SIVT. The platform monitors various fraudulent activities, including app spoofing, click farms, cookie stuffing, and display impression fraud, ensuring that advertisers receive accurate engagement metrics and maximize their advertising investments.
The platform’s advanced capabilities focus on several critical areas of fraud detection, including:
Site and App Fraud: Using automated algorithms and heuristic models to identify fraudulent sites and apps.
CTV Fraud: Collaboration between buyers, sellers, and platforms to eliminate fraudulent Connected TV traffic.
Adware/Malware Blocking: Real-time signal processing and machine learning to block harmful adware and malware impressions.
Bot Detection: Fast, deterministic methods for identifying and blocking bot traffic, ensuring accurate and reliable ad performance metrics.
With IVT becoming increasingly sophisticated, DecenterAds is committed to continually improving its fraud detection strategies, ensuring clients receive the best possible results. The company’s proactive approach helps advertisers maintain high-quality inventory, safeguard their budgets, and optimize campaign performance.
Albina Yefanova
+37361130541
https://decenterads.com
9 Raffles Place, #06-619
Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619
