Author Sid Spurgeon’s New Book, "The Grandmother We Never Met," is a Touching Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family History
Recent release “The Grandmother We Never Met” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sid Spurgeon is a heartfelt exploration of memories, offering a poignant tribute to a grandmother who passed away before her grandchildren were born.
Bend, OR, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sid Spurgeon, a retired social studies teacher who graduated from Washington State University with a bachelor of arts in history, has completed his new book, “The Grandmother We Never Met”: a beautifully written memoir that recounts the life and impact of his late mother, providing his children with an emotional and detailed narrative of the grandmother they never had the chance to meet.
“Gladys Spurgeon died in 1966 at age forty-two, ten years before the first of her four grandchildren were born. She was an excellent elementary school teacher, but her health deteriorated, and she finally had to give up the classroom several months before she died. Her son, Sid Spurgeon, was seventeen when he lost his mom. The Grandmother We Never Met was written by him for his adult children. The story is his clearest recollection of the short time that he had with his mother. The book is personal and true and was written with great care and compassion for his kids and his mother. It’s sad, touching, uplifting, and as good a look at their grandmother as he could give them.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sid Spurgeon’s book serves as a touching family remembrance, bringing the past to life through heartfelt storytelling and cherished memories.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Grandmother We Never Met" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
