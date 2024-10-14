Katherine Bradbury’s Newly Released “Triple Exposure: You Are What You Hide” is a Riveting True Story of Love, Betrayal, and Redemption
“Triple Exposure: You Are What You Hide” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katherine Bradbury is a compelling story of personal and moral conflict, focusing on themes of betrayal, justice, and inner strength. The novel follows a woman’s journey through a scandal involving a military officer, as she fights to uncover the truth and seek justice.
New York, NY, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Triple Exposure: You Are What You Hide,” a captivating and emotionally charged novel that weaves together romance, crime, and personal redemption, is the creation of published author, Katherine Bradbury.
Bradbury shares, “United States Marine Corps Base, Quantico, Virginia
Sitting anxiously in the executive office at the Judge Advocate General’s headquarters, Katherine was trying hard to focus on the words Colonel Rose Marie Favors was speaking, but her mind was reeling. This can’t be happening to me! Katherine silently screamed as she heard Colonel Favors say something about the military press corps, a subpoena, and gag order. Now on autopilot, Katherine took the court subpoena from Colonel Favors’s outstretched hand and was assured it was 'just a formality.' How could meeting and falling so deeply in love with one man—no, wait!—one extraordinary man, end in such heart-wrenching betrayal, unconscionable crime, and worldwide sensationalism? Movies were made of lesser stuff than this! Katherine closed her eyes for a few seconds. Lord, please forgive me for my part in all this and grant me the courage to do what I know I must do, she silently prayed. Opening her eyes, a fiery determination set in Katherine’s jaw—nothing was going to stop her from righting all the wrongs committed by Navy Captain Roger D. Edwards and seeing justice done.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katherine Bradbury’s new book is a thrilling exploration of love, trust, and the consequences of hidden truths, set against the backdrop of military law and public scandal.
Consumers can purchase “Triple Exposure: You Are What You Hide” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Triple Exposure: You Are What You Hide,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bradbury shares, “United States Marine Corps Base, Quantico, Virginia
Sitting anxiously in the executive office at the Judge Advocate General’s headquarters, Katherine was trying hard to focus on the words Colonel Rose Marie Favors was speaking, but her mind was reeling. This can’t be happening to me! Katherine silently screamed as she heard Colonel Favors say something about the military press corps, a subpoena, and gag order. Now on autopilot, Katherine took the court subpoena from Colonel Favors’s outstretched hand and was assured it was 'just a formality.' How could meeting and falling so deeply in love with one man—no, wait!—one extraordinary man, end in such heart-wrenching betrayal, unconscionable crime, and worldwide sensationalism? Movies were made of lesser stuff than this! Katherine closed her eyes for a few seconds. Lord, please forgive me for my part in all this and grant me the courage to do what I know I must do, she silently prayed. Opening her eyes, a fiery determination set in Katherine’s jaw—nothing was going to stop her from righting all the wrongs committed by Navy Captain Roger D. Edwards and seeing justice done.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katherine Bradbury’s new book is a thrilling exploration of love, trust, and the consequences of hidden truths, set against the backdrop of military law and public scandal.
Consumers can purchase “Triple Exposure: You Are What You Hide” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Triple Exposure: You Are What You Hide,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories