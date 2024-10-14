Kim Turner’s Newly Released "Little Ones" is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Narrative
“Little Ones” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Turner is a touching and imaginative story that introduces children to the concept of divine love and purpose, addressing profound questions with warmth and faith.
Orange Park, FL, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Little Ones”: a helpful resource for empowering upcoming generations in their faith. “Little Ones” is the creation of published author, Kim Turner, who was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kim Turner grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from the University of Florida, and settled again in Jacksonville to raise a family. After retiring from the United States Postal Service, Kim was free to pursue, in a more dedicated way, her two interests – supporting local African American history and helping at-risk children.
Turner shares, “Sometimes our little ones can ask surprisingly profound questions! One question parents often hear is the endearing 'Where do babies come from?' Little Ones is a wonderful way to introduce the loving heavenly Father into the answer.
“Follow the story of a match made in Heaven as this imaginative tale shows God’s direction where Mari, a little one who happens to have a disability, will embark on her earthly journey.
“The author hopes this story will encourage positive feelings and conversations about how God is involved in life’s beginning.
“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart. (Jeremiah 1:5 NIV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Turner’s new book offers an engaging and thoughtful approach to discussing the role of God in the beginning of life, making it a valuable resource for parents and children alike.
Consumers can purchase “Little Ones” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Ones,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
