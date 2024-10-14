Rev. James Solomon’s Newly Released “WORKBOOK to Deliverance from Demonic Covenant and Curses” is a Powerful Guide for Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance
“WORKBOOK to Deliverance from Demonic Covenant and Curses: Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance Manual” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. James Solomon is a comprehensive guide that explores key themes in spiritual warfare, deliverance, and breaking free from demonic covenants.
Lawrenceville, GA, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “WORKBOOK to Deliverance from Demonic Covenant and Curses: Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance Manual”: a practical and detailed guide on spiritual warfare. “WORKBOOK to Deliverance from Demonic Covenant and Curses: Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance Manual” is the creation of published author, Rev. James Solomon, a well-known and highly sought-after guest speaker in many conferences and crusades. He now resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife, Florence, and five children. He is the president of Jesus People’s Revival Ministries Inc., a multifaceted outreach ministry to the body of Christ. Adding to his biography, he is also the senior pastor and general overseer of Jesus Family Chapel, with twenty-eight branches in Nigeria, United Kingdom, and across the globe. The international headquarter is in Atlanta, Georgia (US).
Rev. Solomon shares, “While lecturing on spiritual warfare at a Bible school in Japan some years ago, I had an encounter with a student who said she was not a born-again Christian and had never been to church—she was a Buddhist. During our conversation, she told me she had read so many books on Buddhism but had never read the Bible or read any book about God. In my reasoning with her, I asked her how was she to know anything about God whom she has not read about? If she wanted to know if God is better than Buddha, she would need to read the Bible to know who God is. She agreed with me, and I got her a Bible, which she promised to start reading.
“I believe this encounter and many others are the reasons the Holy Spirit impressed it upon me to put together this deliverance workbook in order to help create an awareness and to enlighten the upcoming generation on this very important subject matter of deliverance that many seem to lack knowledge about.
“This book explains all the major aspects of deliverance and is strongly recommended to all churches, ministries, ministers of God, prayer band/intercessory groups, prayer ministries, Bible schools, seminaries, and all other Christian organizations worldwide. The book addresses various topics such as 'What is deliverance?' Satanic kingdoms, 'Can a Christian have demons?' Satanic initiations, and much more. Rejecting the teachings on deliverance is sheer ignorance. It is time to rise up and build a militant army, to join hands with Jesus Christ in destroying the works of the devil (1 John 3:8).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. James Solomon’s new book s a vital resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of deliverance and spiritual warfare.
Consumers can purchase “WORKBOOK to Deliverance from Demonic Covenant and Curses: Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance Manual” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WORKBOOK to Deliverance from Demonic Covenant and Curses: Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance Manual,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rev. Solomon shares, “While lecturing on spiritual warfare at a Bible school in Japan some years ago, I had an encounter with a student who said she was not a born-again Christian and had never been to church—she was a Buddhist. During our conversation, she told me she had read so many books on Buddhism but had never read the Bible or read any book about God. In my reasoning with her, I asked her how was she to know anything about God whom she has not read about? If she wanted to know if God is better than Buddha, she would need to read the Bible to know who God is. She agreed with me, and I got her a Bible, which she promised to start reading.
“I believe this encounter and many others are the reasons the Holy Spirit impressed it upon me to put together this deliverance workbook in order to help create an awareness and to enlighten the upcoming generation on this very important subject matter of deliverance that many seem to lack knowledge about.
“This book explains all the major aspects of deliverance and is strongly recommended to all churches, ministries, ministers of God, prayer band/intercessory groups, prayer ministries, Bible schools, seminaries, and all other Christian organizations worldwide. The book addresses various topics such as 'What is deliverance?' Satanic kingdoms, 'Can a Christian have demons?' Satanic initiations, and much more. Rejecting the teachings on deliverance is sheer ignorance. It is time to rise up and build a militant army, to join hands with Jesus Christ in destroying the works of the devil (1 John 3:8).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. James Solomon’s new book s a vital resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of deliverance and spiritual warfare.
Consumers can purchase “WORKBOOK to Deliverance from Demonic Covenant and Curses: Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance Manual” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WORKBOOK to Deliverance from Demonic Covenant and Curses: Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance Manual,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories