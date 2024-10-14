Vincent Palmieri’s Newly Released "The King of Orchard Street" is a Nostalgic Exploration of Family Values and Community Bonds
“The King of Orchard Street” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vincent Palmieri is heartfelt narrative that weaves together the stories of six men across three generations, highlighting the timeless principles of respect, cooperation, and acceptance.
Whitesboro, NY, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The King of Orchard Street”: a poignant reflection on family and community. “The King of Orchard Street” is the creation of published author, Vincent Palmieri, who was born in 1955 in the small upstate New York village of Frankfort. He resided on Orchard Street in the village with his parents and sister. After a thirty-four-year career as a middle school special education teacher in a small city school district, he began his long-considered second career as a writer. His first book, Ruthie Deeply, was published in 2021. The King of Orchard Street is his second book, and he is currently considering numerous other options for future publications. Vincent continues to live in upstate New York with his wife of over thirty-five years and his two adult children.
Palmieri shares, “The King of Orchard Street is a tale told by six men, including the author, over three generations and across the decades of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s. Their stories recreate a world that was bound by a simple yet profound code of family, respect, cooperation, contentment, and acceptance for all. Due to the passing of time, these six men’s lives all intersected to varying degrees, but the daily living experience for each of them over thirty-plus years never varied. The ageless principles etched into the King of Orchard Street are more germane to this tumultuous planet than ever before. A small uncomplicated set of values that can be practiced every day by everyone may lead to a world where problems massive and minimal can be reduced, then vanquished.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vincent Palmieri’s new book serves as a reminder of the enduring values that can strengthen communities and foster connection.
Consumers can purchase “The King of Orchard Street” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The King of Orchard Street,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
