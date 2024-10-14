Dr. Adora Jons’s Newly Released "Gender Confabulations: Options for Christian Parents through Hope’s Story" is a Thoughtful and Insightful Resource
“Gender Confabulations: Options for Christian Parents through Hope’s Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Adora Jons is a comprehensive and compassionate guide addressing gender identity issues within a Christian context, offering research-based insights and practical advice for parents.
New York, NY, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Gender Confabulations: Options for Christian Parents through Hope’s Story”: a thoughtful and compassionate discussion. “Gender Confabulations: Options for Christian Parents through Hope’s Story” is the creation of published author, Dr. Adora Jons, who holds a PhD in psychology, a postgraduate certificate in teaching psychology, and training in psychotherapy. She sees clients in her private practice and writes books on societal issues. She had over ten years of experience working with adolescents who question their gender/sexuality. She deals with the underlying risk factors of conditions instead of trying to talk people out of their lifestyles or beliefs. Dr. Jons believes that personal belief systems from all walks of life should be respected and that everyone can express their views without forcing their beliefs on others.
Dr. Jons shares, “Gender Confabulations is a timely book that Christian parents and concerned adults need to help fight the ideology that has gripped our nation and the world. Based on solid research, Dr. Jons weaves scientific facts with the case study of a young woman, Hope, who has been on a journey exploring her identity. Hope comes from a loving Christian home but still finds herself in the trap of social transitioning and the struggles that accompany her decisions. Dr. Jons provides parents and youth with sound, biblically respectful recommendations based on eliminating the risk factors that can lead to transgenderism/sexualism. Every Christian should read this book. Our children and families are under attack; this book is the battle plan.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Adora Jons’s new book offers a well-researched, empathetic, and biblically grounded approach to understanding and addressing gender identity issues, making it a vital resource for Christian parents and communities.
Consumers can purchase “Gender Confabulations: Options for Christian Parents through Hope’s Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gender Confabulations: Options for Christian Parents through Hope’s Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
