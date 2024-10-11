CS Odessa Announces ConceptDraw OFFICE 11 Release
The latest edition of ConceptDraw OFFICE reflects CS Odessa's collective experience in developing market-leading business diagramming software, mind mapping, and project management tools for macOS and Windows.
Odesa, Ukraine, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CS Odessa is pleased to introduce the latest upgrade of ConceptDraw software. The new ConceptDraw OFFICE 11 brings exciting updates for users. The eleventh version of the ConceptDraw software suite features new and improved versions of each of the three components of the OFFICE suite.
In addition to successfully adapting the entire ConceptDraw product line to the latest macOS 15 Sequoia, each of the individual applications bundled with OFFICE 11 has been upgraded and enhanced. The latest installments of ConceptDraw products include new features and improvements based on end-user feedback.
ConceptDraw OFFICE 11 is compatible with the latest versions of both Windows and macOS and retails for $299 USD. It includes ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 18, ConceptDraw MINDMAP 16, and ConceptDraw PROJECT 15, which are available both as an OFFICE suite and separately.
What’s New with ConceptDraw OFFICE 11:
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 18 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool/conceptdraw-diagram-what-is-new
ConceptDraw MINDMAP 16 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map-software/conceptdraw-mindmap-what-is-new
ConceptDraw PROJECT 15 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software/conceptdraw-project-what-is-new
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 15 (Sequoia) and 14 (Sonoma)
Windows 10 and 11 (64-bit certified)
About CS Odessa
Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphics technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarter in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells internationally in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe.
Contact
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
