Author Tomas M. DeLaCruz’s New Book, “Evelyn: Book 1,” Follows the Trials and Tribulations of Evelyn, a Goddess in Her Own Way, Who Travels and Meets New People
Recent release “Evelyn: Book 1” from Page Publishing author Tomas M. DeLaCruz is a fascinating novel that follows the life of a special woman named Evelyn, who is born in Indiana and travels to many different places.
West Olive, MI, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tomas M. DeLaCruz, who has always had a liking for creative stories, has completed his new book, “Evelyn: Book 1”: a captivating novel that invites readers to discover who Evelyn is and what she has endured throughout her life.
Author Tomas M. DeLaCruz writes, “Many new changes and possibilities were created by having a newborn. Bruce and Francis needed to ensure there was a place to raise this child. What about food? As a child, I knew nothing about fancy cuisines or anything like that. A bottle of this wonder liquid was all I wanted.”
Author Tomas M. DeLaCruz used to play video games and loved watching how everything unfolded. After many years passed, he decided to fulfill that passion and create something from start to finish. The feeling of accomplishment was real when he finally sat back and gazed over his work.
Published by Page Publishing, Tomas M. DeLaCruz’s engrossing tale takes readers through all of Evelyn’s trials and tribulations.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Evelyn: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Tomas M. DeLaCruz writes, “Many new changes and possibilities were created by having a newborn. Bruce and Francis needed to ensure there was a place to raise this child. What about food? As a child, I knew nothing about fancy cuisines or anything like that. A bottle of this wonder liquid was all I wanted.”
Author Tomas M. DeLaCruz used to play video games and loved watching how everything unfolded. After many years passed, he decided to fulfill that passion and create something from start to finish. The feeling of accomplishment was real when he finally sat back and gazed over his work.
Published by Page Publishing, Tomas M. DeLaCruz’s engrossing tale takes readers through all of Evelyn’s trials and tribulations.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Evelyn: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories