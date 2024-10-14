Author Henry L. Jones’s New Book, "The Frog in the Pulpit," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Frog Who Does His Best to Help Protect Springtime Flowers

Recent release “The Frog in the Pulpit” from Newman Springs Publishing author Henry L. Jones introduces readers to Freeper the Spring Creeper, a delightful frog who passionately shares the beauty of nature. Through his cheerful sermons, Freeper celebrates the arrival of spring, the splendor of flowers, and the importance of protecting the natural world from the ignorance of careless people.