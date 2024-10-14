Author Henry L. Jones’s New Book, "The Frog in the Pulpit," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Frog Who Does His Best to Help Protect Springtime Flowers
Recent release “The Frog in the Pulpit” from Newman Springs Publishing author Henry L. Jones introduces readers to Freeper the Spring Creeper, a delightful frog who passionately shares the beauty of nature. Through his cheerful sermons, Freeper celebrates the arrival of spring, the splendor of flowers, and the importance of protecting the natural world from the ignorance of careless people.
Chicago, IL, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry L. Jones, a retired science teacher, has completed his new book, “The Frog in the Pulpit”: a whimsical tale that captures the essence of nature through the vibrant character of Freeper the Spring Creeper, who helps teach about the joy of spring and the importance of protecting nature that can be shared by even the smallest of creatures.
Author Henry L. Jones acquired his education and professional training at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. He has taught general science, earth science, and biology to middle and high school students. Henry also worked for twenty-three summers as an interpreter at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Park. His experiences with children in the classroom and the outdoors fueled his desire to write stories for children.
“Every living creature is a part of nature,” writes Jones. “There can be no better trumpeter of nature than a frog. Freeper the Spring Creeper cheerfully preaches the joy of spring, and the beauty of flowers, and he warns flowers of the dangers posed by little tykes that do not understand the beauty and the importance of plants.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Henry L. Jones’s delightful tale will help to encourage children and adults alike to appreciate the beauty in their surroundings and to recognize their responsibility to protect it. With charming and vibrant artwork by illustrator Carlton Hedrick Hoyles, a freelance artist who holds a bachelor’s in fine arts from Indiana State University, “The Frog in the Pulpit” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, leaving them with a newfound appreciation for the delicate balance of life that exists all around them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Frog in the Pulpit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
